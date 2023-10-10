Jason Momoa Showed Up Drunk To Aquaman 2 Set Dressed As Johnny Depp & Tried To Get Amber Heard Fired?!

Jason Momoa is now being accused of some pretty awful behavior on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom!

According to a bombshell report in Variety on Tuesday, Johnny Depp fans just paid court fees to release documents from his case against Amber Heard — and it’s some wild stuff! Specifically, they got their hands on notes from Amber’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes. A source close to Heard confirmed the notes referred to her time filming Aquaman 2 and were from a session that took place on December 27, 2021. Another source said her lawyers fought the release of the therapy notes, which were subpoenaed by Johnny’s attorneys during discovery. Per the outlet, the fans dropped the heated content on Reddit the same day the studio released the latest trailer for the film in mid-September, creating yet another hurdle for the project, which has seemed cursed from Day One — despite the first being the highest grossing DC universe movie!

The notes — scribbled on a legal pad — were, of course, used as part of the defamation case last year and describe Amber taking aim at everyone around her, not just Johnny! The accusations she makes against Jason are jaw-dropping — she claims he tried to get her axed from as the female lead AND dressed up like her infamous ex! WHAT?!

Jason had it out for Amber during filming — or at least that’s what she told her therapist. In the notes, she is paraphrased as saying:

“Jason said he wanted me fired. Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

Oof. There have long been rumors that Amber’s role was at stake — but during the trial, others made it seem like Jason had actually helped her keep her job. Guess that’s not what she thought…

That said, it really depends who you believe. A DC spokesperson denied the accusations, arguing:

“Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’”

Another person, who was on the London set in 2021, added:

“Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set.”

The insider also noted the two stars got along and were seen joking together while working on the project. As for Jason’s clothes? They dished:

“And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”

That’s definitely true. One could be forgiven for mistaking his hats and sunglasses and chunky rings for being Depp tributes, but he really does just dress like that.

Whether Jason was out to get Amber or just heard about her accusations and got upset after the fact, there is some evidence the co-stars aren’t on good terms right now! This summer, the Fast X star actually unfollowed his onscreen love interest on Instagram — and one source noted he blocked her from following him! Yeesh. Never a good sign!

Meanwhile, the therapy notes also took aim at another person behind the superhero flick! Amber also said she felt unsupported by the movie’s director, James Wan, who supposedly treated her like a pariah because of her legal drama with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The notes explained:

“He raised his voice @ me — ‘I can’t even post about Aquaman’ — made it like it was my fault — I said ‘I’m sorry.’ Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout.”

While not being able to take selfies is a bit trivial, it seems she felt no one had her back! But the DC spokesperson denied this as well, urging:

“James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set — the ‘Aquaman’ films were no exception.”

While all the leading players in this ordeal have declined to comment when approached by Variety, things could get very messy if the stars get the chance to promote the film. Because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Jason and Amber have no plans to do any promo before the flick hits theaters on December 20, but if things should get resolved before then, they’re gonna have to address this controversy in interviews! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

