Elon Musk Shares Pic Of Amber Heard Roleplaying As Video Game Character For Him!

Elon Musk gives no f**ks!!

Soooo, you know a couple days ago how we reported that Amber Heard role played as the Tesla CEO’s favorite video game goddess? Well he just gave us the confirmation that we still can’t figure out if we really needed… LOLz!

ICYMI, the SpaceX founder has been making headlines as his self-titled biography, Elon Musk, penned by Walter Isaacson, hit shelves earlier this week. One of the more juicy chapters, aptly titled Rocky Relationships, focuses on the mega billionaire’s, you guessed it, rocky relationships. One of which was with the Aquaman actress! The pair — and Elon’s brother Kimbal — all opened up about the “toxic” nature of it, but one particularly spicy detail Amber revealed was that Elon once informed her she reminded him of Mercy from the fantasy shooter video game Overwatch — and that she “spent the next two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him.”

Well, if the mental image wasn’t enough for you, don’t worry, Elon’s got your back. On Tuesday evening, the father of 11 responded to a user on X (Twitter), confirming that Amber did, indeed, dress up as Mercy. He wrote:

“She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.”

She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2023

Then, a bit later later in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, he responded to the same post yet again, but this time with the receipts! Yes, that’s right! Elon shared a photo of Amber in the full-fledged getup! We’re warning you now that you’ll probably never be able to get the image out of your head…

We have to admit, that is a pretty killer costume! And she’s definitely striking a fierce look in the photo. We also have to assume she signed off on Elon sharing the pic, since she was the one who made the revelation for his book.

X (Twitter) users, of course, had a field day with the photo, pretty much universally praising it. As one user pointed out:

“This could be the most bookmarked pic on X.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do you think of the costume?! Let us know in the comments down below!

