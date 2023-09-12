'Clueless' Elon Musk Took A Pic Of Grimes C-Section & Sent It To WHOM??

Grimes is opening up about her first child’s birth — and Elon Musk’s bizarre reaction.

By now, we’re sure you’ve been hearing about the SpaceX founder’s biography Elon Musk, which really dives deep into ALL the dirty details of his life… Ain’t that right, Amber Heard??

However, the Oblivion singer revealed one detail for the book that has us scratching our heads — because, like, WHO WOULD DO THIS??

The 35-year-old singer shared with author Walter Isaacson that while in labor with their eldest child X Æ A-Xii in 2020, the mega billionaire apparently snapped a pic of the Genesis singer undergoing a C-section! And as if that weren’t a little strange on its own, he then SENT IT to her friends and family, including her father and siblings!!!!

WTF??

A C-section ain’t a pretty sight, and it’s obviously a very private and vulnerable moment! So whatever compelled Elon to take a photo is beyond us. Let alone to send it to Grimes’ fam!

And to make things worse, he was apparently “clueless” as to why the mother of three was less than satisfied with his move. She explained:

“He was just clueless about why I’d be upset.”

Grimes went on to welcome another child with the Tesla founder via surrogate in 2022 — daughter Exa Dark Sideræl — and the two also revealed in the book that they secretly welcomed a THIRD child, son Techno Mechanicus, in the time since.

