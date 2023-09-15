Elon Musk Calls Amber Heard Relationship 'Mind-Bogglingly Painful'

Elon Musk has some choice words for his relationship with Amber Heard.

If you’ve been keeping up, you probably have some idea of the dramz going on between the Tesla CEO and the Aquaman actress. Earlier this week, Elon’s self-titled biography, Elon Musk, hit shelves, and in a chapter focused on his Rocky Relationships, the tech mogul AND the movie star both opened up about their “toxic” romance, which officially began in 2017 and ended the next year.

As we’ve previously reported, Elon described their relationship as “brutal,” with the Drive Angry star cryptically sharing:

“Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”

However, in a NEW excerpt, Elon takes things a step further, calling his former fling with the 37-year-old “mind-bogglingly painful.”

Ouch! That’s pretty harsh! Especially given the fact that Amber admitted in the very same chapter:

“I love him very much.”

We wonder how she’s feeling now, though, after the SpaceX founder posted THAT pic of her roleplaying for him as Mercy from the fantasy shooter video game Overwatch without her permission! He may have found the relationship “painful” but he’s apparently still thinking about it!

Elon also described the relationship as “18 months of unrelenting insanity,” but chalked it up to being a “fool” for love. Huh. It was his brother Kimbal Musk who described the relationship as “toxic” and “a nightmare.” He also said his bro tends to fall for women who are “beautiful” but “have a very dark side”! Ouch!

What are YOUR thoughts on Elon’s relationship with Amber, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Derrick Salters/MEGA/WENN]