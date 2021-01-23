JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Gay With A Cute T-Shirt After Viral TikTok Vid!

JoJo Siwa, the 17-year-old YouTube personality who has TOTALLY charmed us, confirmed some amazing news on January 22!

She’s gay and super happy to shout it to the roof top! We couldn’t be more thrilled for her!

Her announcement actually started on January 21. Without directly saying anything, the dancer posted a vid of herself on TikTok lip-syncing to Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way. Many fans speculated where she was headed with this — as BTW has become an unofficial anthem for people in the LGBTQIA+ community, especially those who are coming out. The video received 25 million views and over 4.5 million likes. Holy cow! Congrats, sis!

Hooowever, the real news came a day later on JoJo’s Instagram Story! In particular, she dropped a pic of herself wearing a shirt that read: Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever. In the photo, Siwa even added a caption thanking her cousin! So, while we don’t have a direct quote of the pop singer coming out, this definitely seems to say it all!

The Nickelodeon star also took to Twitter where she posted about the T-shirt–and YouTuber Colleen Ballinger noticed! The comedian wrote:

“I’ve known you a long time and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen you. You’re absolutely glowing and I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming! love yoooou! “

Awwwww. That is so incredible, and we’re so excited! For anyone who needs a brief walk down memory lane, JoJo, who was born in 2003, first came into the spotlight with 2015’s Dance Moms. After that, she signed a talent deal with Nickelodeon and has gone on to do many collaborations with other artists (including her appearance in Meghan Trainor‘s holiday song I Believe In Santa). In 2019, Time wrote an article about the rising star, detailing how she’d seamlessly built an empire almost overnight. Well, we’ll be standing by and watching the young woman’s career with anticipation and excitement!

You can view the entire thread between Colleen and JoJo here:

I’ve known you a long time and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen you. You’re absolutely glowing and I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming! love yoooou! ???? https://t.co/d57S8aWcsh — Colleen Ballinger???? (@ColleenB123) January 22, 2021

Oh, and BTDUBS, in case you missed it from our last article, be sure to check out JoJo’s TikTok footage (below):

A huge congrats again to JoJo! She is SUCH an inspiration, and an amazing role model for kids who might be unsure of themselves. With her upbeat and quirky style, and the attitude that she’s not afraid of what anyone thinks of her, she’s made the BEST impression ever! And we need more JoJo’s in the world for sure!

[Image via Instagram/JoJo Siwa]