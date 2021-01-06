JoJo Siwa Addresses Controversy Surrounding Her 'Inappropriate' Board Game!

JoJo Siwa is doing her best to clean up the mess that is JoJo’s Juice.

The 17-year-old YouTube star took to Instagram and TikTok on Monday to address the backlash over the controversial Nickelodeon board game that bears her name. In a selfie-style recording, the Dance Moms alum explained how the children’s game, cutely titled JoJo’s Juice, ended up containing “really inappropriate content” for the targeted six and up audience, without the teen being any the wiser.

The Boomerang singer shared:

“Over the weekend, it has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content. Now when companies make these games, they don’t run every aspect by me, so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards.”

Just what kind of questions is she talking about? Reportedly, the multi-player game included questions about being arrested and nudity (!!!), with other questions like “Who in this room would you most like to date” and “Have you ever stolen from a store?” Yeah, not exactly what you would call kid-appropriate.

Related: Jojo Defends Ex-Boyfriend From ‘Hateful’ Fans After Their Split!

In her message, JoJo said she was “really, really, really upset” about the “gross” questions, and would “never, ever, ever would have approved or agreed” to such prompts. The Nebraska native continued:

“Now when I first saw this I was really, really, really upset about how gross these questions were and so I brought it to Nickelodeon’s attention immediately. And since then they have been working to get this game to stop being made and also pulled from all shelves wherever it’s being sold.”

The dancer ended her video on a light note, concluding:

“I love you all so much. Thank you for bringing this to my attention so that way I can put a stop to it and get it fixed immediately.”

Turns out, JoJo made good on her promise. Nickelodeon and JoJo’s Juice manufacturer Spin Master revealed that the game was no longer being manufactured, saying in a statement:

“We respect and value the relationship JoJo Siwa has with her fans and take the concerns raised regarding the game ‘JoJo’s Juice’ very seriously. This game is no longer being manufactured and we have requested that retailers pull any remaining product from their shelves.”

Phew!

We know JoJo’s a very busy girl, but we hope her team keeps a better watch on her products from now on. Watch her full apology (below).

[Image via YouTube]