JoJo Siwa’s New Girlfriend Called Out For SUPER Problematic Past!

JoJo Siwa has officially moved on from former girlfriend Kylie Prew with a TikToker named Katie Mills – who apparently has a very problematic past.

Recently, internet sleuths discovered that her new teen partner was – or still is – at one point a supporter of former president Donald Trump. A video posted by one social media user showed that Mills, as recently as 2020, was retweeting several pro-Trump tweets such as:

“I’m sorry @realDonaldTrump we let you down :/” “lord help us if Biden gets elected.” “Trump won the presidency because he is not a politician. He is a fighter for the American people. And that is why he will win again.”

Related: JoJo Siwa Nearly Knocked Out By NBA Star While Sitting Courtside!

But that’s not all…

Mills also once questioned whether transgender women are “actually” women by favoriting a tweet in 2018 that read:

“Is a transgender woman actually a woman? retweet for yes, like for no.”

WTF?! To make matters worse, the social media star previously got slammed in a TikTok video for cultural appropriation when she wore cornrows as a costume. Take a look at the evidence (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Def Noodles (@defnoodles)

After facing backlash on social media, Mills spoke out about her problematic past in a lengthy thread posted on Twitter Tuesday. Without going into too many specifics, she began:

“This will be the only time I address this issue. There is stuff that Trump did that I DO support, and there is stuff that I DID NOT support. It’s the same way for Biden. There’s stuff that he does that I DO support and there’s stuff that I DON’T support.”

Addressing the disgusting transphobic tweet, she continued:

“In 2018 there was a tweet that went around saying ‘Is a transgender woman actually a woman? retweet for yes, like for no’ I had liked the comment… I am ashamed. I have known I was gay since I was 11 years old. I have known I was gay since I was 11 years old. Growing up in Utah and apart of the LDS religion was difficult. You’re taught marriage is ONLY between a man and woman. So when my family found out about me at 13, it was mental and emotionally hard. My parents tried to hide who I was, sent me to conversion therapy, and made me shun out the LGBTQ+ community. I grew up being told by church leaders and bishops that being gay was a mental illness and that there was something wrong with me.”

Mills then added:

“I know it’s not an excuse for that awful tweet I liked, but it’s the only reason I can think of to why I would ever do that. I was young, dumb, not educated, and trying so hard to shun out the LGBTQ+ community in my life.”

Concluding the thread, she apologized to anyone she “hurt and offended” due to her actions:

“I had made a mistake and now i’m suffering the consequences. I would like to apologize to all of those who I have hurt and offended! I apologize for my actions and to those who I have hurt! I hope everyone has a happy new years!”

You can read the entire apology post HERE. Reactions to the controversy, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]