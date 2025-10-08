Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Secretly Appointed Bodyguard Trustee To The Kids’ Money During Their Alleged Affair!

Jon Gosselin is firing off more damning claims at his ex-wife and her not-so-new man.

As we’ve been following, Kate Gosselin is apparently dating Steve Neild — the Gosselin family’s former bodyguard and the man rumored to have played a role in Jon and Kate’s divorce. Jon has gone on record to speculate on the length of their relationship… While Kate claims they’ve only been together for a year, Jon firmly believes she and Steve had an affair while still married, and that they’ve actually been together for 17 years.

Super messy stuff! Jon detailed several “weird” things about Kate and Steve’s relationship back in the day, including sleepovers and vow renewal invites extended to Steve’s whole fam — and now he’s detailing something more than bizarre.

During an interview with The US Sun published on Wednesday, the 48-year-old claimed his ex-wife appointed Steve as a co-trustee on the kids’ Education Trust Fund! The outlet viewed documents — which they make clear have not been verified — which back up what Jon says. Basically, should he become “unable to serve as successor co-trustee,” Steve would step in as co-trustee. And therefore if anything should happen to Kate, too, then Steve would seemingly take on the sole responsibility of administering the funds. Reminder, this was not the kids stepdad — Kate never even confirmed they were dating. In fact, she denies it!

But it doesn’t end there…

According to the docs, should the Gosselin children not be about to receive the funds, Jon and Kate’s nieces and nephews, along with STEVE’s children, would split the cash. Whoa! Jon told the outlet:

“Once I went through the divorce, my attorney at the time found a trust fund, the original Education Trust Fund that she created with him, without me, and named him as a trustee to my kids’ money. That was the icing on the cake… It was very surreal, strange. We find a trust fund and it looks suspicious. It was just very odd.”

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum told the outlet the discovery fueled his existing affair suspicions — especially given it was allegedly dated March 2009, just three months before Kate filed for divorce:

“I find it odd that those two got together, went to an estate attorney, created a trust, they both signed it, and the estate attorney without my knowledge. If my attorney wouldn’t have found it, that would’ve been in place.”

He claimed his attorney brought the issue to court and had it dissolved.

This is not the first time Jon has raised an eyebrow at the trust… In 2022, he accused Kate of spending more than $100,000 of the kids’ money. And when questioned about in court, the Kate Plus Date alum admitted that on two occasions, she withdrew $50,000 for herself. Per The US Sun, she said in court:

“I will have to keep borrowing from it to survive.”

She further alleged the money was being used to meet her and the “children’s expenses.”

This all continues to be SO messy! What are your thoughts? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!

