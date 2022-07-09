Daily Show Alum Jon Stewart Has The PERFECT Response To Being Asked To Run For President In 2024!

The folks at POLITICO seem to want comedian Jon Stewart to run for President in 2024 on the Democrats’ ticket — if incumbent prez Joe Biden doesn’t run, apparently.

But the Daily Show alum has his own VERY succinct thoughts on the matter! And he’s honestly dead right with his take on whether he should jump out onto the campaign trail!

Related: Wait, So Jon Stewart Is Weirdly Anti-Science & Believes Wuhan Lab COVID Theory??

Things kicked off on Friday morning when the political insider outlet published an opinion piece arguing that Stewart should throw his hat into the ring and fight for the American presidential gig in the forthcoming 2024 election.

Like public figure Donald Trump before him, opinion writer Juleanna Glover argues, Stewart is uniquely qualified to navigate the job in this day and age:

“Stewart’s definition of being an entertainer has him wrestling with the kind of big, serious topics that actual politicians specialize in avoiding. He spends his time recording an AppleTV show and podcast interview show on policy issues such as abortion, climate change, gun control, misinformation, modern monetary theory and other wonky-current topics, with the occasional Judd Apatow and Mark Cuban appearance thrown in for gloss. So he’s clearly engaged enough for the job. But the bigger reason is that he’s a better fit than most politicians for what modern politics has become.”

She continues:

“The 2024 presidential race is guaranteed to be a carnival, waged 8 years after former President Donald Trump blew up the whole idea of “normal,” and four years after a Covid-shadowed, conspiracy-fest of a campaign. Stewart is not just one of our most wildly popular comedians: His years hosting the Comedy Central’s Daily Show made him one of the effective communicators in public life. He’s living a fairly low-key existence, and using his multi-platform showbiz skills to advocate for issues he cares about.”

Uh-huh…

Glover — who works for “a public affairs advisory firm” and has advised Republican pols like Dick Cheney, Rudy Giuliani, and John Ashcroft in the past — also added:

“Is this a real possibility? Maybe not. But it’s certainly on people’s minds.”

Is it on people’s minds, though, Juleanna?! Is it really???

Of course, if she’s worked with Giuliani, that tells us everything we need to know about the, umm, quality of her opinions on this matter. Just saying! BTW, you can read the whole piece HERE.

Ridiculous, right?! Stewart seemed to think so, at least. On Saturday morning, he took to Twitter to voice his apparent disapproval for the idea, and he only needed a few words to sum it all up:

“Ummm… No thank you”

Here’s that tweet:

Ummm…No thank you — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 9, 2022

Yep! ‘Nuff said.

No offense to Stewart in all this — he is absolutely a smart, well-meaning, charismatic guy. And he’d be a better president than Trump. (But then so would we!!)

However, pushing celebrities into the political realm is part of the reason why we’re living in this current hellscape era in the first place. We’ll take capable, competent public servants instead, please! Any time now!!!

[Image via The Problem With Jon Stewart/YouTube]