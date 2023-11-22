Did Jordyn Woods Shade Khloé Kardashian With THIS Reference To Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal?! She Says...

Just when we thought everything was finally resolved, there’s a new development to this scandal!

Fans think Jordyn Woods was shading Khloé Kardashian by rocking a new jacket inspired by her fling with Tristan Thompson! The model showed off a letterman jacket made by her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on Instagram Tuesday. It’s a great look which may become part of her Woods By Jordyn clothing line.

The black piece was fitted with various white and yellow details, including a really pointed one — her infamous quote, “I don’t need your situation.” Sound familiar? It’s what the influencer said during that Red Table Talk appearance in 2019! You know, after witnesses revealed her shocking kiss with the NBA player — and she was quick to downplay her role in the infidelity.

During the tell-all, she gave her own version of what happened between her and the Good American founder’s man while defending her character, saying:

“I’m no home-wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone that I love and has a beautiful daughter. I would never try to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.”

“I don’t need your situation.” Hits different with that context, right??

Considering last week’s episode of The Kardashians saw the Cleveland Cavaliers player apologizing to both KoKo and Kylie Jenner for the way he mishandled the drama, the timing doesn’t seem like a coincidence — but the 26-year-old is insisting there’s no bad blood. She took to her Story to clap back at the theories, arguing:

“There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point. Not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep. It’s almost 2024 y’all. @karltowns designed the jacket and I love it”

She also asked fans if they’d want to buy one of their own, and — as expected — TONS of people are begging to make a purchase! Hah! TBH, we can’t blame her for milking this renewed attention on her former controversy! If anyone can appreciate her ability to turn a scandal into a money-making machine, it’s the KarJenners! Just saying!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think she was being a little shady with this timing? Let us know (below)

