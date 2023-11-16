Tristan Thompson FINALLY Apologizes To Kylie Jenner For Cheating With Her BFF Jordyn Woods!

Tristan Thompson is finally owning up to his mistakes.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian‘s ex made the rounds as he apologized to various family members for the way he’s treated his baby momma over the years — and one of the most notable conversations was definitely with Kylie Jenner!

As Perezcious readers know, in February 2019, Tristan and Jordyn Woods (then 28 and 21, respectively) made out at a house party. It was hinted heavily there was more going on, but that’s what we knew for sure — thanks to several eyewitnesses. It wasn’t the first time the athlete had cheated, but it caused a massive controversy for the family, being that this was with a family friend. Kylie’s friend. The youngest KarJenner sister had to distance herself from her BFF for years… until they started hanging out again this summer. Now, all these years later (!!!), Tristan has finally realized how difficult it must have been for Travis Scott‘s baby momma to be thrown into the middle of the scandal.

At the beginning of the episode, Tristan and Khloé had a candid conversation about his efforts to make amends with everyone. When it came to the Khy founder, the basketball player surprisingly acknowledged there was a problematic power dynamic between himself and Kylie at the time — making the way he handled the situation even more messy. The 32-year-old admitted:

“If someone told me, do you think Kylie misses Jordyn? I’d probably say yes. And I feel bad about that. Especially me being the older one. […] I should have handled it differently. I should have handled it more as the older person. As the wiser [person].”

He also noted it took him time to truly understand his mistakes — and he hoped not too much:

“Sometimes for men they don’t realize until they are 40 or 50 when the train is already gone. Hopefully, my train hasn’t left.”

Tristan then went to Kylie’s house to have the long “overdue” chat on her turf. Starting off the tricky convo, he told the Kylie Cosmetics founder:

“It really bothers me because, it’s like, we’ve had such a dope relationship. Everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most by the situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life… You guys were two peas in a pod. So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloé. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else.”

Wow. That was actually a really good assessment of the damage he did. And only… four years later?

He then shouldered the blame for the whole thing, saying he was young and dumb:

“So, it’s 100 percent on me, but I want to say I am sorry. I feel bad about it. … The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f**king idiot who was young and stupid, I wanted to say I am sorry again for that.”

While Kylie was a little icy at first, she was able to see the positive side of the challenging time in her life, reflecting:

“Thank you for saying that. I appreciate that. I think I was so codependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her. But, you know, Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up. We’re good.”

Wow! Tristan was then quick to ask Kylie to pass on his apology to Jordyn, as well — clearly they haven’t spoken. He acknowledged “she went through a lot during that time too, probably gave her a lot of flak, so I’m the reason why that relationship went a different direction.” Kylie couldn’t totally let the NBA star off the hook, though. She mused:

“You have such a good heart and good energy, and to know you is to love you. So, it is confusing. Because some of the s**t you do is just crazy!”

She added:

“It’s just hard to forgive the things that you did to Khloé, but I want to move on from that.”

Damn. Forgiveness is hard. But it’s good to see this family trying to heal. Whether Tristan deserves it or not, it’s healthy for everyone involved.

At least Tristan knows now how wrong he was. He said his “selfish” behavior was likely caused by “not really understanding the value of good people” at the time:

“I’m not in a position to ask for anything. The only thing I can do is continue to just prove myself and be who I am. Then, I think over time, it’s maybe not forgiveness, maybe moreso try to gain everyone’s trust back. At the end of the day, you want your family to be comfortable around you. You never want someone to look at you or side eye or question your character or integrity as a human being.”

His biggest motivator is now to become a better role model for his children. Well, definitely True and Tatum, whom he shares with KoKo. Not sure he’s referring to the ones he hasn’t met… But Momma Kylie was really moved. Tristan even made her tear up as he expressed:

“I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then a little kid comes and says, ‘Well your dad is like this, this and this.’ She’ll be embarrassed and that will break my heart, because she views me in such a high regard. You want to just be a good influence and role model for them so they can be proud of you.”

It seems like he got off easily with Kylie. It’ll be inneresting to see how the rest of the family handles the apology tour, especially Kourtney! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Hulu & Jordyn Woods/Instagram]