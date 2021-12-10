Twitter Will Not Let Josh Duggar's Politician Friends Forget They Defended Him After Child Porn Conviction!

The response to Josh Duggar‘s verdict is not exactly what we expected.

After a trial lasting just over a week, the 19 Kids And Counting star was found guilty of one charge each receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday morning, a decision that quickly began to trend on Twitter.

Obviously there’s plenty of cheering — one less child molester off the streets and away from his many young children. It seems unthinkable the jury could have acquitted the 33-year-old after all the evidence against him, but worse verdicts have been read. So it makes sense people are pleased. That’s not the unexpected part.

A TV personality being found guilty of these types of crimes — you’d think all the Q crowd and “Hollywood is a cult of pedophiles” folks would be coming out of the woodwork to give us all an I-told-you-so. Right? Yeah, not so much. They’re all staying pretty mum on the subject.

So where are the Pizzagate bros like Jack Posobiec and Mike Cernovich on this one? They’d rather keep talking about Jussie Smollett and implying all the “libs” knew he was lying. But why spin conspiracy theories when there’s a proven pedo who got famous from the Hollywood machine right in front of them??

See, that may have to do with what a lot of the tweets are about: the reality star and his family’s ties to Republican politicians. Right away tons of social media photos resurfaced showing Josh hobnobbing with the likes of Ted Cruz, Rick Santorum, Marco Rubio, and Sarah Palin. Oh, and his own former position as an executive director of the GOP political action committee called the Family Research Council had to be brought up, as well. See some of the ties certain folks would rather you didn’t see (below):

The Family Research Council is a PAC for the GOP. One of their executive directors Josh Duggar molested 5 of his siblings when he was a teenager and he was just found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. Party of family values. pic.twitter.com/dhPoxcHbfd — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 9, 2021

will you be visiting your former executive director Josh Duggar in prison https://t.co/mRxefJLbsN — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 9, 2021

Josh Duggar who led the conservative Family Research Council was just found guilty of possessing child porn Matt Gaetz is under investigation for underage sex trafficking Texas GOP is forcing girls who were raped to give birth Rape, incest & pedophilia are features of the GOP — Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 9, 2021

Here’s a picture of notorious convicted kiddie porn enthusiast Josh Duggar with his creepy dildophobic soup hoarding shart gargling Cancun loving traitor compadre Ted Cruz. Those were happier, simpler times. pic.twitter.com/uzrHTc0L5K — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) December 9, 2021

Mike Huckabee once said of Josh Duggar, just found guilty of downloading and possessing child pornography: "…the fact that he confessed his sins…and has gone forward to live a responsible and circumspect life as an adult is testament to his family's authenticity and humility.” pic.twitter.com/M9Ao2tAH4Z — Route60plus (@Route_60plus) December 9, 2021

Hey Q-tips, a lot of pics have been “deleted”, but here’s a mash up of convicted child pornographer Josh Duggar with your heroes.

Where’s the pizza??

Unlike TFG’s these smiles look pretty genuine. Mike Huckabee looks exceptionally cheery.. ???? pic.twitter.com/9JgkYFWxUR — Gerald Hampton (@VaTechPhiDelt) December 9, 2021

Yeah, it’s a particularly bad look for Mike Huckabee. The former Arkansas governor full-on defended Josh after the first molestation allegations came out in 2015. He posted on Facebook at the time:

“Josh’s actions when he was an underage teen are as he described them himself, ‘inexcusable,’ but that doesn’t mean ‘unforgivable.’ He and his family dealt with it and were honest and open about it with the victims and the authorities. No purpose whatsoever is served by those who are now trying to discredit Josh or his family by sensationalizing the story. Good people make mistakes and do regrettable and even disgusting things.”

LOLz, yes, sensationalizing it. Pretending it’s some shocking and horrible thing when we should be sweeping it under the rug? Sigh.

It gets even worse for Huckabee. He was not only friendly with the Duggars, he was also friendly with the judge who reportedly ordered the Springdale Police Department to destroy the records of Josh’s sexual abuse accusations.

Springdale Police spokesman Scott Lewis said in 2015:

“The judge ordered us yesterday to expunge that record. As far as the Springdale Police Department is concerned this report doesn’t exist.”

That judge was reportedly Stacey Zimmerman, who was appointed twice by Governor Huckabee to serve on select committees.

BTW, Lewis made a point of mentioning that records of this severity are usually kept on file indefinitely. So the only reason to destroy them would be to protect the accused, right? And we know Josh was protected. He was also kept off the sex offenders registry for some unknown reason. And look what happened. Hmm. Republican leaders stepping in to protect their pedophile friends… why does that sound so familiar?

Jim Bob Duggar is, of course, the closest politician to Josh. He’s still in the running for Arkansas State Senate despite his son’s latest crimes — and how he dealt with the past ones. Would Republicans really vote for a man with a family values platform who protected a child molester so that he could victimize more children?

