Josh Groban Gets Restraining Order Against Fan Who Sent SUPER-Explicit Text Messages & Worse!

Well this is pretty unsettling!

Josh Groban is likely breathing a sigh of relief right now because for at least the next five years, he should be legally free from having to deal with a crazed fan who has been sending him SUPER explicit sexual text messages, along with threats against his family and other unwanted contacts.

According to TMZ, the actor and performer has now gotten an official five-year-long restraining order against an obsessive fan named Shawna Marie Laing. The restraining order is effective immediately, and is set to last through August 27, 2025, according to the report.

Groban has been dealing with this fan for quite a while; he previously got a temporary restraining order against her, according to older legal docs, in a bid to simply have her stop contacting him altogether. That evidently didn’t work, and he went back into court on this matter, only to successfully pull through with the five-year order than hopefully ends things for good.

The whole issue apparently started back in June, when Groban first went to court after Laing allegedly began sexually harassing and threatening him. As it turns out, the entire issue stemmed from the fact that he’d initially canceled a date her more than a decade ago! WTF?!

Evidently angered by that cancellation — still, after ten years — Laing had been sending Groban messages that were extremely sexual and graphic in nature. That included one, according to TMZ, which read:

“I came at approximately 7:09 PM this evening with the thought of your d**k between my t**s and your warmness against my ribcage.”

Um… wow!

Laing had allegedly been harassing Groban’s family members and his current girlfriend in recent years, too, so it’s not altogether surprising that he wanted to put a stop to this thing once and for all. Now, she’s going to have to stay quiet and shut things down, or else she’ll risk jail time due to the restraining order.

Crazy… and to think it all stemmed from a canceled date from ten years ago! Makes us think back to our past about cancellations and ghosting we may have done without a second thought, too… yikes! Poor Josh!

Still, hopefully this five-year cooling-off period will do Laing some good, and force her to move on and get to a healthier place in her own life, as well.

