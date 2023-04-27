Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Actually ‘Enjoys’ Watching His Sex Scenes!

Jodie Turner-Smith doesn’t feel an ounce of jealousy or awkwardness when it comes to her husband Joshua Jackson’s sex scenes with other women. In fact, she’s a big fan of watching them!

The 44-year-old actor made the revelation during a new interview with Variety about his upcoming erotic thriller series called Fatal Attractions. For those who don’t know, Joshua portrays Dan Gallagher who hooks up with his colleague Alex Forrest (played by Lizzy Caplan) despite being married. What started as nothing more than a casual affair soon takes a turn when Alex becomes completely obsessed with him. So basically, fans can expect a lot of intimate moments – and drama – between these two!

And viewers won’t be the only ones experiencing this new show! Joshua revealed that he and Jodie like to watch each other’s work. The 36-year-old model doesn’t even mind viewing his sex scenes at all – according to the Dawson’s Creek alum! He said:

“Jodie is not fussed about my sex scenes. The sex scenes themselves, Jodie kind of enjoys them, actually. It’s a weird thing where she’s like a voyeur. So that works! If that’s your thing — excellent.”

This confession from Joshua shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise since she told Vanity Fair in March 2022 that she could not “wait to see my husband f**king on screen again.” Lolz. Referencing her hubby’s role as ​​Cole Lockhart on the Showtime series The Affair, she added at the time:

“Did you watch The Affair? I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’”

Wow! It’s nice to see a couple who trusts each other and doesn’t get bothered by these aspects of their job! Especially because Joshua noted to Variety that the sex scenes are “of great importance because they’re furthering the narrative” in the show – so if she did have an issue, that would have posed a problem for them! He then noted:

“You have to believe that these people want to f**k each other.”

The Fringe alum went on to confess his “pet peeves” when it comes creating sex scenes for a project, saying:

“One of my pet peeves is two characters have sex, and it’s the most amazing sex she’s ever had. She wakes up in the morning, and she pulls the sheet up over her breasts. I’ve never in my life had great sex with somebody and then have them be like, ‘But I don’t want you to see my nipples in the morning.’”

Well, it seems like Jodie will enjoy this show then! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you be as comfortable as Jodie watching your partner’s sex scenes with someone else? Sound OFF in the comments below.

