Married Joshua Jackson Says He Thinks 'An Affair Can Be Forgiven'?!

Sorry, Pacey, but WHAT?!

Joshua Jackson gave an interview over the weekend with the Sunday Times in which he was asked about the biggest plot point of his upcoming TV show — which happens to be the same as his last big series: infidelity.

Yes, both The Affair and the reimagining of Fatal Attraction, premiering April 30 on Paramount+, are centered around cheating. But what does the 44-year-old himself think of the matter? After all, he just got married for the first time in 2019, to actress Jodie Turner-Smith. The two share a daughter, 3-year-old Janie Jackson. So as a happily married, settled down man, he’s basically in the same position as his character on the new show. So what does he think about infidelity?

Well, his answer wasn’t exactly reassuring for any stunningly beautiful and talented women who happen to be married to him! He told the outlet:

“I think an affair can be forgiven. We’re all grown-ups.”

Sorry, WHAT?? Yeah, it’s kind of a bold position. He added that “no one wants to be cheated on” and if it happens “there is massive repair to be done.” But yeah, he’s of the firm opinion, it’s something a couple can get past. Wow.

Obviously some couples do survive cheating scandals — Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, even Beyoncé and JAY-Z. But to put forward that you think it’s survivable when you haven’t yet gone through it? Or… has he?

Joshua, as it turns out, knows a lot about cheating. Whether that’s studying up for these roles or personal experience, he does not say. But he makes it clear he’s meditated deeply on the subject, telling the mag:

“Affairs aren’t about the partner, they’re about the person who has transgressed. It’s not purely about the sex. There’s a deeper violation.'”

Hmm. Joshua dated Diane Kruger for a decade. They split back in 2016, and there was indeed cheating speculation. She was reportedly seen kissing co-star Norman Reedus in a bar. But the couple obviously didn’t make it through that.

There was speculation for a hot second that Joshua and Jodie had some issues after they apparently unfollowed one another on Instagram in 2022. But they quickly re-followed one another shortly after, so maybe there was never anything really there. Or maybe something happened that gave the Mighty Ducks star all this very specific wisdom?? Hmm…

What do YOU think? Does Joshua speak from experience here? Do YOU agree couples can make it past cheating? Or are they irreparably harmed? Is saying infidelity is forgivable a red flag in itself?? Let us know in the comments below!

