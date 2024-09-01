Justin Baldoni Pens VERY Powerful Open Letter Amid Ongoing It Ends With Us Drama With Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni is speaking out amid the ongoing It Ends With Us drama involving co-star Blake Lively — and his words are even more powerful than we were expecting.

Late on Friday night, the 40-year-old director-slash-star of IEWU took to his Instagram account to deliver a very important message to all the survivors of domestic violence and domestic abuse for whom the film (based on the world-famous Colleen Hoover novel) is based. And his words were meaningful beyond measure — even as he carefully tried to sidestep his ongoing rift with Blake and much of the rest of the IEWU cast.

Baldoni dedicated his open letter to those survivors on IG who follow the Survivor Love Letter community organization and the No More Foundation, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of domestic and sexual violence. He began his letter “Dear Survivor,” and wrote:

“Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others. You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light.”

He then went on:

“While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all. May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy… you are liberating us all. Sending you gratitude, strength, and love.”

You can read the full letter for yourself (below):

Wow.

Talk about a powerful message. Obviously, there’s nothing in it that has to do with his apparent break from Lively’s side of things on the IEWU set. And obviously, anything alluding to that would have been inappropriate considering the tenor and tone of this message. So, he hit the proverbial nail on the head with this one. Kudos, Justin.

TBH, we just kind of wish that Blake had gone all-in on her promotion of the film with this same angle. Perhaps that would have been much better received by victims, survivors, and advocates alike than what she tried to do for far too long in the promotional run-up to the movie’s release. Just saying…

Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via CBS Mornings/YouTube/Lia Toby/WENN]