Justin Bieber Calls Out Paparazzi For Taking Pics ‘Underneath’ Hailey’s Skirt!

Don’t mess with Justin Bieber when it comes to Hailey Baldwin.

On Thursday, the couple enjoyed a night out at the El Lay hotspot The Nice Guy restaurant for JB’s album release party, which featured celeb guests like Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Now, as a reminder, Los Angeles is still ordering non-vaccinated residents to “remain in their homes” as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the world. The city government even said in its March 22 order that bars and nightclubs should remain closed and that “private gatherings that include more than three different households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests, children, and adults” So, this apparently does not include The Biebs, who thinks he can just ignore COVID-19 safety guidelines. But we digress…

Anyways… When the pair eventually left the establishment, paparazzi quickly bombarded the couple and snapped some photos as they headed into their private bus. However, the seemingly normal situation soon took a different turn. According to E! News, the 27-year-old proceeded to ask the paps:

“Are you guys shooting underneath her skirt?”

WTF?!

The photographers, without hesitation, denied the accusation. One said:

“Oh my god, please, Justin.”

Another questioned:

“Why would someone shoot under her skirt?”

To which Justin replied:

“That’s the question, right?”

A third photog then said:

“Come on bro look at the videos… Hey bro, I hope you have a good night, man. Bro, bro, bro, no one would do that, brother.”

An eyewitness to the moment further shot down the insinuation that someone tried to snap a pic under Hailey’s skirt to E!. The source mentioned how photographers had to go below a curtain barrier on the sidewalk to even get an image of the duo but still denied any invasive shots being taken.

We certainly hope not! While the 24-year-old model is no stranger to being intruded on by paparazzi, this would be a whole new level of disgusting.

Earlier this month, Hailey opened up about the intense public scrutiny as the wife of a superstar in an interview Elle. In it, she said:

“In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide. I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my ass.’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’”

Justin’s fans are certainly a loyal bunch, so much so that they’ve even trolled his own wife. And it got so bad the social media personality had to turn off the comments on her Instagram account because of all the hate.

“I remember someone telling me that [turning off the public comments] really lowers your engagement. And I was like, ‘I could give a f**k about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care!'”

Right on, girl!

In all seriousness, it’s never okay to invade someone personal space on that level for a photograph. So, don’t be a skeevy d**k. Drop us your thoughts on the situation in the comments (below), Perezcious readers.

