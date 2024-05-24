Lady GaGa Brags About Performing FIVE Shows While COVID Positive -- Putting Fans At Huge Risk!

This is NOT the flex she thinks it is!

Lady GaGa just revealed she performed a handful of shows with COVID in 2022! And she’s proud of it!

On Thursday night, the Born This Way artist stepped out on the red carpet in Los Angeles for her new HBO concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball. During a Q&A session ahead of the screening, per People, the musician revealed that she took the stage five times after testing positive for the deadly virus! WHAT?! She shared:

“I did five shows with COVID. I shared it with everyone on my team and I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show,’ because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down.”

But what about infecting her fans?!?

Her concertgoers were at the top of her mind, but not when it came to getting them sick — since she believed they were already putting themselves at risk just by being there. The A Star Is Born alum noted:

“The way that I saw it also is that the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show. During all my quick changes, I kept going, ‘I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.'”

We guess the majority of fans were far enough away from GaGa to get infected — that is if these were all outdoor venues! It would be even worse if she was doing this at an indoor show!

But no matter what, those poor fans in the front and all those she walked past to get to her B stage every night! GaGa may have thought it was just her crew and dancers she was putting at risk, but there were actually thousands of fans she potentially exposed, too. And most of whom probably hoped no one who knowingly had COVID was in attendance and unmasked! Just saying!

Reacting to this surprising bombshell, fans took to X (Twitter) to share:

“she said f**k my fans health and performed anyway” “oh that’s not –” “that’s just irresponsible” “girl should’ve just kept that to herself”

she should’ve put on the rain on me mask pic.twitter.com/VOddGJgeDr — ry ᗢ☀️ (@arishexiscoming) May 24, 2024

LOLz! That’s a reference from her August 2020 MTV VMAs performance, BTW!

While most found this a controversial choice, some Monsters weren’t so upset by the fact the vocalist put fans in harm’s way. Instead, they were way more impressed that she could even perform! One pointed out:

“Given how much of a toll that virus puts on your body, she’s truly one of our greatest performers.”

It’s true! She pushed through, and clearly, nobody could tell until now. It’s still not something to brag about, though! Just saying! What do YOU think? Was this irresponsible of her? Sound OFF (below)!

