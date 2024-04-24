The S**ts From Hell! Christina Applegate Details INSANE Stomach Bug That Left Her STILL Wearing Diapers!

Christina Applegate has had a s**tty few weeks… Literally!

Tuesday’s installment of her MeSsy podcast really earned its name! The Anchorman star told co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler about a gut-bubbling virus she contracted recently that left her bound to adult diapers! This story ain’t for those with weak stomachs, so be warned…

The 52-year-old, who’s been battling MS for the past few years and already suffers a compromised immune system because of it, explained how she got terribly sick when someone “real close” accidentally passed COVID along to her… She suffered intense symptoms, including a chest infection and elevated heart rate. It might be TMI, but she recalled:

“I started having — yeah, like, pissing out of my ass for a few days to the point where I was so dizzy. I was so sick, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t [do] anything.”

Holy s**t!!

Christina explained she eventually had to do a stool test and discovered she had a sapovirus. If you haven’t heard of it, again, brace yourself:

“It is when you ingest the fecal matter of someone else from your food.”

Boiling it down to the nitty gritty, the Dead to Me star explained:

“Someone else’s poop went into my mouth and I ate it.”

EWWWWW!

She suspects she contracted the nasty virus from a takeout salad. Salads are a big source of sapovirus because it’s raw food prepared by hand. And if not everyone in the kitchen does a great job washing their hands, well… Unfortunately it was from a restaurant she’s been frequenting for 15 years, too! Ouch!

Christina revealed the illness had a rather lasting impact on her life in addition to maybe never eating at her beloved bistro again:

“I’m gonna be gross. I woke up at 3 o’clock in the morning in a pool of s**t. Didn’t know it happened, and having MS at 3 o’clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it’s not fun. But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I’m wearing diapers.”

OMFG. That’s WILD! She sure did her podcast name justice because that sounds like a MESSY job! She sarcastically added:

“I’m almost going on three weeks of being sick from this. So that’s my fun story.”

Poor Christina! She has so much going on! We hope she feels better soon.

