Marvel Star Evangeline Lilly Announces She's 'Stepping Away' From Hollywood For THIS!

Evangeline Lilly is done with Hollywood!

On Monday, the Ant-Man and the Wasp star shared a throwback video on Instagram from her Lost days. Except she wasn’t campaigning for a reunion… She was actually letting her followers know that she’s dunzo with Tinseltown!

Initially posted by Lost fan account @lost_theothers, Evangeline says in the video:

“10 years from now where would I like to be? I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world, but ideally 10 years from now I would like to be a retired actress, and I would like to have a family, and I would like to be writing, and potentially, you know, maybe influencing people’s lives in more humanitarian ways. As almost everybody in the world now knows was my intention before I started the show.”

While the footage came from 2006 and her latest film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania came out just last year, she totally predicted her future… Plus a few extra years.

In her caption, she wrote:

“I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment.”

Wow, she sounds really serious! But the 44-year-old hasn’t ruled out returning to the film industry one day. She added:

“I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY…and I AM HAPPY.”

The video also featured a clip of Maya Angelou talking about everything in life being subject to change, as well as an inset of a 2024 IG comment in which the Real Steel star posted addressing her absence from showbiz which read:

“No, I’m on an indefinite hiatus at the moment… living my dreams and being fully in my joy.”

Watch the full thing (below):

So there you have it!! To be honest, though… we wonder if any of this has to do with all her anti-vax controversy…

Back in 2020 when the world shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Evangeline made her resistance to isolating and getting the vaccine well known. She even at one point attended an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Washington, D.C.! Suffice it to say, she got a TON of backlash from both her followers AND fellow industry members. So, was her Hollywood exit possibly expedited by being outcast amid her controversial views??? Makes us wonder!! Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

[Images via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube & FayesVision/WENN]