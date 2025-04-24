Justin Bieber Has Become Besties With Timothée Chalamet -- After Bonding Over Pasts... Including Links To Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber‘s inner circle shrunk quite a bit lately, leaving room for a brand-new bestie to come into his life!

As we’ve reported, the pop star has ditched several longtime friends over the past year or two — including his former manager, Scooter Braun, and stylist/road manager/Drew House creative director Ryan Good. And the person taking their place may come as no surprise to some! According to an insider for Dailymail.com on Thursday, the pop star has become close pals with none other than… Timothée Chalamet!

The source shared that they met through Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, and they’ve been buddies ever since! In fact, the 31-year-old singer considers Timmy one of his very close confidantes, someone he can talk to and get advice from! Wow! The two reportedly meet up in Los Angeles to grab food and coffee, often at hotel cafes in the Beverly Hills area, where they can have more privacy than somewhere public. That is understandable since they apparently get deep in their conversations! You don’t want anyone listening in and spilling the tea about the chats to DeuxMoi or whomever!

Per the source, Justin and Timothée bonded over growing up as child stars. As you know, the Biebs became a megastar in the music world at 15. Meanwhile, the actor started his career as a kid in several commercials and short films and appeared in an episode of Law & Order, but he didn’t blow up until his early 20s when he starred in Call Me by Your Name. Regardless, Timothée has been in the business for a long time and can understand what Justin went through as a young child. The insider explained:

“Timothee knows what it is like to start working at a young age so Justin can relate to him. He is also really good at handling fame and gives advice to Justin.”

Over the past year, it has been tough for JB as he has dealt with growing fan concerns and divorce rumors, something he said is only “gossip” and “lies.” While the constant chatter about his life must get annoying, the source claimed Timothée’s advice? He encouraged Justin to ignore it:

“He tells Justin to not take it all so seriously and just cut loose, be yourself. He is a great influence on Justin, a rock, because he is so stable whereas Justin is more emotional. Timothee also has that New Yorker sensibility where he just doesn’t care, he does his thing and he doesn’t give a crap what people say.”

That is not the only thing they could connect on! They also have a history with Selena Gomez! You know that Justin dated the actress on and off for years until they broke up for good in 2018. But remember, Timothée starred as her love interest in the 2019 film Rainy Day in New York. So, they both kissed Selly! Awkward! Yet the little fact seemingly hasn’t ruined their friendship!

Obviously, though, take the report with a grain of salt. As mentioned, Justin called out all the “gossip” this week. However, the performer’s friendship with Timothée makes perfect sense! Hailey is good friends with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who is dating the SAG winner! They even hung out at Coachella this month. As the insider mentioned:

“Hailey spent a lot of time with Kylie at Coachella, she even shared photos of her on social media. They are tight.”

So, it’s not a stretch that Justin and Timothée are also “tight” now! But what do YOU think? Let us know in the comments!

