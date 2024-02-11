Hailey Bieber Responds To ‘Obsessed’ Fans Speculating She & Justin Are Heading For Divorce!

Hailey Bieber is weighing in on all the speculation surrounding her marriage.

As we’ve been following, fans have been hungry for ANY updates regarding the Rhode Beauty founder’s marriage with Justin Bieber. So far this month, she’s cryptically hinted at a couple things on her Instagram… Last week, she dropped a carousel of pics captioned “just girly things” and totally snuck in a screenshot of a text she sent — which DEFINITELY raised flags. It read:

“He is inconsequential to my existence”

THEN, on Wednesday, she shared a post to her Story which read:

“‘No worries either way’ when I’m actually worrying both ways plus a secret third way.’”

She added in a little comment of her own, which only fueled fires even more:

“Wow I feel very seen.”

So what’s going on here?? Well, she’s finally addressing things… Sort of.

On Friday, @HollyWire on TikTok shared a video addressing the 27-year-old’s cryptic posts, and she responded! In the comments, she wrote:

“You guys are obsessssed!!!!!!! ”

Okay, so not exactly a yes or a no on whether her and J.B. are headed for splitsville, but, like, it’s something! If anything, it seemed more like she was brushing off the speculation… But we’ll just have to stay tuned to see if she makes any other telling posts!

What do YOU think?? Sound OFF in the comments!

