Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence On His DWI Arrest During Chicago Concert: ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’ 

Justin Timberlake returned to the stage for the first time since his driving while intoxicated arrest earlier this week — and he took a moment to address his legal drama.

During his show at the United Center in Chicago on Friday night, the 43-year-old singer first acknowledged to the fans in the crowd how they’ve been together through a lot of “ups-and-downs and lefts-and-rights” over the years. He then went on to finally address the elephant in the room:

“It’s been a tough week, but you’re here, and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now. I know I’m hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back, and I love you right back.”

“A tough week”… Ugh. Honestly, cry us a river, Justin. Throughout the speech, audience members clapped and cheered for him in support. And at one point, JT even bowed to them. Take a look (below):

As we previously reported, the Trolls star was arrested in Sag Harbor after a night of partying and drinking with friends at the American Hotel. Police pulled him over after spotting him blowing through a stop sign and swerving between lanes while he was behind the wheel. While Justin insisted to the cops he only had “one martini,” what we’ve heard so far about the case would prove otherwise! For starters, he reportedly had a Vesper martini at the hotel — which contains four ounces of liquor! As the cocktail blog Mood Mixologist states:

“It’s safe to say that the level of alcohol in this martini is equivalent to a double of just about any other cocktail, so please keep that in mind when mixing one up.”

Jeez! On top of the cocktail, Justin also allegedly stole and drank someone else’s beverage at the bar. Then, there is the criminal complaint, which stated Justin “performed poorly” on the field sobriety tests. And that’s not to mention the complaint noted he showed all the tell-tale signs of intoxication, such as reeking of alcohol, having bloodshot, glassy eyes, and having slowed speech. Yeah, it sounds like JT allegedly had a lot more than just one drink!

Justin ultimately made things worse for himself when he refused a breathalyzer test three times. And subsequently, he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated as well as hit with two traffic violations for failing to obey a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel.

Following his arrest, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Justin was “feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated.” He also reportedly felt “accountable.” Yet, the Play singer is fighting the charge against him… and just gave a speech that didn’t give off “remorseful” vibes to us! Hmm.

What are your thoughts on Justin’s speech, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Justin Timberlake/YouTube]