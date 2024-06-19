The Exact Martini Justin Timberlake Drank The Night Of His DWI Arrest Revealed! And Here’s Why It’s Such A Problem!

Apparently, Justin Timberlake likes a stiff drink or two when partying with friends!

When the pop star was arrested for driving while intoxicated this week, he told police officers he only had “one martini” while at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York with some pals on Monday night. Well, it turns out the single cocktail he had was strong! Like, VERY strong! Based on the report of what the drink was, Justin basically had two drinks in one on the night of his arrest!

Here’s what we know: sources with knowledge about the night of his arrest told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that the Mirrors artist sipped on a Vesper martini from the hotel’s drink menu. What is the beverage? It’s straight-up alcohol and nothing else! The insider said:

“It’s all alcohol. There is no mixer.”

Related: Is THIS Britney Spears’ Response To Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest?!

Damn! For those who don’t know, The Vesper — which was first created by author Ian Fleming in his James Bond novel Casino Royale and named after the double-agent Vesper Lynd — contains wine-based aperitif Lillet Blanc, Tanqueray gin, and Grey Goose vodka. And this martini is not meant for any lightweights out there! As the cocktail blogger Mood Mixologist put it, the cocktail “is not for the faint of heart” as it is made with a “whopping 4 ounces of liquor.” So, JT essentially had a little more than 2 shots of alcohol in his drink?! The blog continued:

“It’s safe to say that the level of alcohol in this martini is equivalent to a double of just about any other cocktail, so please keep that in mind when mixing one up.”

Jeez!

It is unknown exactly how much alcohol Justin consumed that night, as he turned down taking a breathalyzer test three times. But as we mentioned, he told the police that he only had one drink when they pulled him over after he allegedly went through a stop sign and swerved into the other lane. But breathalyzer or not, he still failed the field sobriety tests. Oh, and he smelled strongly of alcohol, had slowed speech, and had bloodshot, glassy eyes according to the arresting officer. So, it appears as though the Vesper martini may have hit him hard — if that is really what he had!

And that’s not to mention the other cocktails some witnesses claim that he allegedly drank! Remember, not only did he allegedly toss back a martini, but a witness claimed to the New York Post that he stole someone else’s drink at the bar! The one cocktail alone seemingly is enough to make someone drunk as a skunk. But when you include that he allegedly took and drank another person’s beverage, too?? And who knows what was in it?! It’s no wonder he allegedly ended up “wasted” by the end of the night!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Justin Timberlake/Access Hollywood/YouTube]