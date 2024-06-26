Justin Timberlake Breaks Social Media Silence With First Post Since DWI Arrest -- And Look Who Just Commented!

Justin Timberlake is speaking out! …Kind of.

The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday night to debut his very first social media post since being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York more than a week ago. And since he’s on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour right now, well, that’s exactly what the post was about!

Related: Justin Timberlake NOT Drunk Or High In Resurfaced Clip, Sources Swear!

In a video captured at Madison Square Garden in NYC where Justin had two arena shows this week as part of his world tour, the Mickey Mouse Club alum revealed a tour t-shirt done up in the colors of the beloved hometown NBA team, the New York Knicks! Draping open the shirt for the camera, Timberlake grinned and said:

“This is so important right now. Let’s go! Got y’alls Knicks colors.”

Then, after somebody off camera said “bing bong,” which is a playful viral imitation of the sound of NYC subway doors as they close, Justin followed it with a musical mimic right back:

“Bing bong!”

Watch for yourself (below):

As you can see, he also captioned the post “had to do it” with an eyes emoji — and he tagged the Knicks’ Instagram account for good measure! But how is it being received, you might ask?! Well, the *NSYNC alum has at least one supporter: Travis Kelce! Early on Wednesday morning, @killatrav popped up in the comments with three fire emojis and this message of affirmation about the t-shirt:

“NEEED THAT ONE!!”

Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend sure does love him some concerts… and concert merch! LOLz!

As for JT, the post is a big step in him trying to get normalcy back in his life after his shocking and unacceptable DWI arrest. He’s already performed a few Forget Tomorrow World Tour shows in Chicago, and now he’s doing the NYC thing before he jets off to Europe soon for another leg of the tour. He’s still due in court in the coming weeks for his first appearance before a judge to begin to make amends for the arrest — or fight the accusations that have been levied against him — so the DWI story is far from over. But clearly, Justin is trying to move on with his life!

Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN]