Did Dita Von Teese Hint At Marilyn Manson Abuse During Their Marriage YEARS Ago?!

While some of Marilyn Manson’s exes have spoken out on the heels of Evan Rachel Wood‘s disturbing abuse accusations against the shock rocker, his ex-wife Dita Von Teese has remained notably silent.

However, the burlesque icon may have subtly alluded to some unsavory behind-the-scenes behavior from Manson (real name Brian Warner) during their marriage over a decade ago.

For those who don’t know, the musician started dating Von Teese (real name Heather Renée Sweet) shortly after he broke up with Rose McGowan in 2001. After nearly four years of dating, the pair got engaged and walked down the aisle in 2005 — but their marriage came to an end just two years later.

DVT opened up about the demise of their relationship in a 2007 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, right after their divorce. Although she didn’t get into detail, the now-48-year-old revealed that she decided to move out of the home they shared as a result of “something bad.”

Huh. What could that be? She told the glossy:

“Let’s just say that it must have been something pretty bad for me to move out of the house after six years together and to pack up my stuff on Christmas Eve. I loved him, and this was the most painful thing I have ever had to go through. It’s been really difficult.”

Now, at the time, fans assumed Dita was referring to Manson cheating on her — with Evan Rachel Wood, in fact, with whom he went public in 2007 — as the dancer had also noted that she swapped vows with Manson expecting to be monogamous. She continued:

“It’s not what I expected when I got married, and I felt like I’d found the man of my dreams. But sometimes things change overnight, and you have to make a choice as to whether you’re going to respect yourself and say, ‘I’m not going to accept this. This is not okay.’ I’m not the first woman, or the last, to go through what I’m going through. I just keep reminding myself of that.”

Hmm. That could certainly be about cheating. But taking these new allegations into consideration, could she have been hinting at something more sinister? It’s impossible to say until Dita releases a statement of her own. What we do know is that Evan accused Marilyn of grooming, manipulating, brainwashing, and “horrifically” abusing her throughout their relationship. Her accusations were made alongside four other women who claimed they were also victims of Manson’s abuse and manipulation.

Shortly after, McGowan released a statement of her own, sharing her unequivocal support for Evan and the other accusers, even though Manson was “not like that” during the course of their relationship. Meanwhile, Manson denied the alleged victims’ accusations, which he claimed were “horrible distortions of reality.”

