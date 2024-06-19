Is THIS Britney Spears' Response To Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest?!

Britney Spears has finally delivered her response to Justin Timberlake‘s DWI arrest out on Long Island… maybe!

The world has been waiting for what the Toxic singer might say following her ex-boyfriend’s shocking arrest by cops in Sag Harbor for allegedly driving while intoxicated. So far, her fans have been the ones to do all the talking on social media. But late on Tuesday, Brit Brit stepped up and spoke out on her own! Uh, we think!!

So, the response is pretty cryptic, but it’s hard not to connect Spears’ latest Instagram post with the situation involving Jessica Biel‘s embattled husband. Very late on Tuesday night, Brit popped up on IG and dropped a very curious pair of images for her 42 million followers. The first one was the most telling — a snap of what appeared to be a colorful alcoholic beverage with a flower decoration and a cherry capper. The second was of Brit’s sun-kissed legs in the shallow end of a pool. But it’s the caption that has us shocked!!! She wrote:

“It’s the little things you know!!!”

The little things?! As in… the ex she wrote so awfully about in her memoir getting his comeuppance?!?! Shady AF!! But also maybe pretty understandable considering her contentious history with the fellow former Mickey Mouse Club star, TBH! Ch-ch-check out the post for yourself (below):

Wow!

That wasn’t the only upload that the Grammy winner made on Tuesday night. The 42-year-old star also shared a clip of herself in a sexy little dress that she called her “first cocktail dress ever,” and boasted that she was off to have fun in Las Vegas:

But clearly, it’s that first upload that has fans talking — especially in light of Justin’s major stumble in allegedly driving drunk while leaving Sag Harbor’s American Hotel on Monday, and his history with the Louisiana native. What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on Britney’s possible response in the comments (below)!

