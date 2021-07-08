Rapper Juvenile Takes On Coronavirus With Vax That Thang Up! Watch The Remix!

Do you remember the summer of 1999?

New Orleans rapper Juvenile was the toast of the summer after releasing Back That Thang Up in early June, and the hit single — featuring Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne — almost immediately became the song of the summer.

And now, well, guess what?!

Juve The Great is BACK!

The now-46-year-old rapper (born Terius Gray) is making headlines once again this week for remixing Back That Thang Up and turning it into a new COVID vaccine anthem called Vax That Thang Up.

Dating app BLK Dating came to him with the pitch, and Juvenile signed on to re-mix his hit — along with Mannie Fresh and newcomer Mia X, too!

It’s a funny video and a well-done remake with new lyrics about the importance of getting vaccinated amid the coronavirus pandemic! Hot Girl Summer, here we come! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Ha! Love it!!!

Juve went on CNN to discuss the new song and video on Thursday, as well:

Rapper Juvenile wants everyone to “Vax That Thang Up.” “It was a great way to put awareness out there for, especially for people like me and people that look like me,” he says on the remake of his iconic hit.https://t.co/GMO5I2Vc9G pic.twitter.com/q8cs9EsuQ2 — New Day (@NewDay) July 8, 2021

It’s especially interesting to hear the Slow Motion rapper talk about making this “especially for people like me and people that look like me.”

Hopefully this will help get more people vaccinated, and we can get closer to herd immunity and finally get past the worst parts of the pandemic!

[Image via BLK Dating/YouTube]