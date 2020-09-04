Jewel Shares VERY Rare Sexy Selfie In Vintage Lingerie!

Whoa! We love us some Jewel, but we don’t often get to see her like this!

It’s been over a decade and a half since the Who Will Save Your Soul singer dipped her toe into the sexy pop star pool with her more commercial 0304 album.

Anyone remember this one??

No, these days the folk/country singer-songwriter is back to her girl-with-a-guitar roots — not to mention being busy being a mom to 9-year-old Kase!

But on Thursday she posted stripped down to some vintage lingerie and took a somewhat out-of-character sexy mirror selfie!

What inspired Jewel to show her more sultry side? She wrote:

“Hotel selfie … Vintage corset for the win … This pic got me thinking… How many women have struggled w liking their body? How many times have you (I) felt less than, only to look back on photos of that time and think- I had no idea I was enough? Or feel stuck between having to downplay looks to be acceptable, or feeling you have to be be hyper sexual to be liked? Who finds the sexuality of how women in media are portrayed to be inauthentic and put-on? Here is to being good with where we are … and flaunting it sometimes when we feel good!”

OF COURSE gurl shared some deep thoughts along with her stunning pic showing off the goods! She’s JEWEL! LOLz!

BTW, looking GOOD, momma!

