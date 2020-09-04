Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Goes Instagram Official With Her New BF — Look!

Camila Mendes just took a big step with her new man!

On Thursday, the Riverdale star took to Instagram to share a sweet PDA pic with her beau, Grayson Vaughan, and it couldn’t be cuter.

Posing in front of what appears to be a private plane, the photographer’s back is to the camera while his GF plants a smooch on him. Take a look for yourself (below):

Aww!!

Though the pair have been spotted out together amid the pandemic (above), this is the first time we’re getting official confirmation of their romance. As you’ll recall, the 26-year-old previously dated her Riverdale co-star, Charles Melton, though they called it quits in late 2019 after more than a year together.

According to an E! News source at the time, they were simply looking to focus on other things:

“Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves. They both have movie projects separately and it’s been a lot on both their plates. Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.”

The insider added:

“They are still in touch and both understand they need to be cordial while on set and throughout press for the show. They have been filming together while being split and things have been normal. Everyone is very close on the show and are all very good friends. They can’t ignore each other so they just remain cordial and try and focus on filming. They are still filming Riverdale season 4, but will have a break for the holidays for a few weeks.”

We wonder how things are going now with Charles and Cami, since the cast of The CW show recently picked up filming again after an extended break due to the coronavirus. Lili Reinhart recently compared their life on-set to being a “prisoner,” because the cast cannot leave Canada until December, explaining to Nylon:

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked.”

Let’s hope Grayson takes all the precautions if he is up in Canada to see Camila!

