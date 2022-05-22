Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Reveals Wish To Have 'One More Day' With The Late Full House Star

Kelly Rizzo is trying her best to celebrate her first birthday since the tragic death of her beloved husband Bob Saget.

The actress officially celebrated her 43rd birthday on Thursday, taking to Instagram to post some throwback video clips of herself and the Full House star from their happy live together. Along with it, she shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late actor, who died at 65 back in early January of this year.

Related: Bob Saget And Kelly Rizzo Were ‘Perfect For Each Other’

Writing candidly in her IG post, the actress opened by reflecting on her age and sharing the crushing fact that her one wish is to have “one more day” with her beloved partner.

Kelly wrote:

“43. My birthday wish is to have one more day with Bob. But since I can’t have that, I’ll settle for memories. These are all videos shot by Bob on my past birthdays. He gave me the best birthdays I ever could have dreamed of and made me feel like the most special girl in the whole world.”

And she continued from there, contextualizing the images fans could see and adding more gratitude for her man:

“(The middle video is on a beach in Mexico when he got a beautiful guitar player to serenade me with my favorite songs while we had an incredible dinner.) To Bob, I just want to say THANK YOU. And thank you to everyone for so much love and support. Today I’ll try to celebrate.”

So sad.

Here is the full post (below):

Very touching, and very emotional, indeed.

For her birthday, Rizzo also celebrated the social day with friend Amanda Kloots, along with Full House alums Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and John Stamos. In an IG Stories snap from the outing, Rizzo wrote the she was “so grateful” and added

“Such a special birthday with such wonderful people.”

Love to see that special connection!

Earlier last week, Rizzo also paid tribute to Bob on what would have been his 66th birthday, writing in a separate Instagram post (below):

“Happy birthday my Love. These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th). This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be ‘the last’ time. But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves. I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you.”

Along with that, she shared a snap of Bob from the prior year’s trip, as you can see (below):

Clearly, it’s been an emotional roller coaster of a week for the grieving wife.

Sending all our love!

[Image via Kelly Rizzo/Instagram]