Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Got 'A Little Addicted' To Painkillers After Getting Boob Job: 'Scary'

Kaitlyn Bristowe faced down the scary reality of a painkiller addiction after her breast augmentation surgery.

So, back in May, the Bachelor alum revealed to the world that she’d gotten a boob job. It came amid a series of celebrity admissions about having had various cosmetics procedures done, and fans were encouraged to hear the reality TV veteran being so honest with her followers about her life.

Related: Kaitlyn Accuses Ex Jason Tartick Of Using His New Dog For TRULY Diabolical Revenge On Her!

But in a Q&A post she published on her Instagram Stories at the very end of this week, the 40-year-old revealed that her boob job didn’t come without some concern. It all started with a fan asking an innocuous Q to which Kaitlyn felt the need to respond:

“All the breast augmentation advice! I have mine done next week!”

The former ABC star’s response began with this comment about trusting the doctor who does the surgery:

“Make sure you: trust your Dr and give him a pic to look at while he does them.”

Sage advice!

And then things got really serious. Kaitlyn explained how she “forgot” her pain pill schedule after the surgery and got “a little addicted” to pain medication during that:

“Make sure someone is taking care of you after. I thought I’d be fine and forgot my whole pill taking schedule and got a little addicted to pain meds. Scary”

Whoa. That is scary.

She gave more advice next:

“Buy a angled pillow on Amazon for sleeping sitting up”

And then she followed up with another bit of concerning advice regarding how she totally blacked out on making some shopping moves in the immediate aftermath of the surgery:

“Don’t do any social media, make decisions, or shop. I couldn’t stop shopping and I barely remember”

YIKES. You can see her full post (below):

Jeez…

For what it’s worth, this is not the first time that Kaitlyn has opened up about addiction battles.

The boob job results are fun and wonderful for her, we have no doubt. But we are glad that Kaitlyn is also making people aware of the risks that come with a major surgery like that, too!

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram]