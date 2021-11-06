Kanye West Says His Buzzcut Was Inspired By Britney Spears

It turns out Kanye West’s choppy, half-shaved haircut that had fans turning their heads was all thanks to a certain pop sensation…

In an interview with Drink Champs podcast Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper revealed the uneven look was inspired by Britney Spears infamously chopping off her hair. As you may recall, back in 2007, the Toxic singer buzzed off her locks at Esther’s Haircutting Studio in Tarzana, California as an apparent response to ex-husband Kevin Federline refusing to let her see her two sons. Then, shortly afterward, she entered into her controversial conservatorship. And apparently Kanye wanted to semi-recreate that, explaining:

“The phobia of mental health, that’s why I did this haircut. The declaration of insanity is a form of control… At first, I called it the Britney. Now they can call it the Ye. The fact that my haircut and my [new] name came at the same time was something. This was harder than wearing the Trump hat because my image [is important]. I’m fly and you know as a black man, your haircut means so much. I’m a process artist so when you see the hair it’s a representation of my thoughts developing.”

Related: Kanye West Is Still Calling Kim Kardashian His Wife

Inneresting…

West also decided to shave off his eyebrows recently, so we guess this is all just the new era of Ye. In case you missed the new look, ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN, FayesVision/WENN]