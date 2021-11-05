Kanye West Is Still Calling Kim Kardashian His Wife...

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, still feels some type of way about his estranged wife!

While Kim Kardashian has once again broken the internet — this time with her fascinating and unexpected friendship (??) with Pete Davidson — Ye just went on a podcast and talked a lot about the reality TV star and their family.

Speaking on the newest episode of Revolt‘s Drink Champs podcast, which was released on Thursday, the Jesus Walks performer let his thoughts be known about the demise of his relationship. Referencing her recent run on Saturday Night Live, the 44-year-old rapper said:

“SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers. We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me.”

And he went on from there:

“My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want there to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”

Wow!

Sure, they aren’t technically divorced yet, as their split hasn’t been legally finalized, but Kim filed back in February and since then she’s clearly worked to move forward on her own. It hurts, we get it, but you’ve gotta face facts, Ye.

If you’re interested, here is hiss full two-and-a-half hour (!) turn on Drink Champs, where he also discussed Drake, Donda, and more (below):

It’s a lot!

Still, that “my wife” comment — is it out of line, or can Yeezy slide because technically he’s correct (for now)? Sound off with your thoughts on Kimye’s demise and more down in the comments (below)…

