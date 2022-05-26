Kanye West Lawyer Steps Down From Kim Kardashian Divorce: 'Irreconcilable Breakdown In Attorney-Client Relationship'

Weren’t we just here, like, 90 days ago?! And now we’re back again — with Kanye West now forced to work with another new divorce attorney??

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall how back in early March, the 44-year-old rapper parted ways with his divorce attorney in the eleventh hour, just before going into court to make his split from now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian legal and official. At the time, the Chicago-born performer hired Samantha Spector to represent him moving forward. But it turns out that she’s on the outs, now, too!

According to new legal docs obtained by The Blast on Thursday, Spector has officially filed to “withdraw from the high-profile family law case.” In the filing, Spector cites ” an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” She doesn’t go into specifics as part of the filing, but it’s a big deal, because Spector is a high-powered (and high-priced) attorney.

Completely out of her capable hands now, the Hurricane rapper has made another interesting move, as well: the outlet reports that the new point of contact for Ye’s divorce needs is “an out of the state attorney from Pennsylvania that is not a divorce attorney.”

Whoa!

Obviously, the Pennsylvania lawyer could just be something of a temporary filler until West finds new top-level representation. Yeezy’s pockets are deep, and unlike one of his famous orange friends, there’s never been any indication the rapper doesn’t pay his legal bills. So it’s certainly possible (maybe even likely?) that Spector’s spot will be filled by a big-name divorce attorney once again soon enough.

Won’t be Laura Wasser, though, because Kim has her stellar services on LOCK!

The SKIMS mogul and the Jesus Walks rapper are both legally single, of course, and have been for a few months now ever since Spector was first hired. But there are still battles to be fought in the divorce case, including a final settlement of the ex-couple’s finances. That’s not a small deal!

And one potentially BIG battle remains, as well: putting in place a permanent custody arrangement. Coparenting has been somewhat smooth recently for the ex-pair, but having a specific plan in writing is always the best way to go in a tricky situation like this. (And with Kim and momager Kris Jenner involved, you KNOW they understand the power of a binding legal document! Just saying!)

So, suffice to say it’ll be interesting to see where Kanye goes from here.

What do U think about his latest divorce decision, Perezcious readers?? Or, more accurately, what do U think of Spector’s apparent decision to walk away from her A-list client?!

Sound OFF with your take on this salacious situation down in the comments (below)…

