Kanye West Doing More Damage Control In LENGTHY Upcoming Antisemitism Apology Video, But...

Kanye West isn’t done apologizing…

Just last month, the rapper dropped a much-delayed apology to the Jewish community for all his antisemitic comments. But the whole thing quickly turned controversial as people thought the post — which was written in Hebrew — wasn’t authentic and may have even been written with the help of AI!! Not so sincere, if so.

Now, it sounds like Ye has another tactic in the works to get people on his side. According to intel for TMZ on Thursday, several weeks ago, the Yeezy designer got a bunch of camera guys together to shoot a lengthy apology video. The whole thing lasted about 40 minutes, with the Heartless artist talking directly to the camera.

In true fashion, he allegedly did a lot more “rambling” than talking, per the sources. Apparently, that made it impossible to decode what he was saying at times. Jeez! Some apology, huh?

While there are no details of exactly what the 46-year-old said, the full video is supposed to be released ahead of the musician’s new album Vultures, which is currently set for a February 9 release date (though TBF, it keeps getting pushed back, so who knows). Per the outlet, the Grammy winner doesn’t have a major distribution deal in place right now, so it’s unclear how he plans to release his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Regardless, it seems like he’s committed to damage control. We’ll just have to wait and see if it works…

Reactions?? What do you think Ye supposedly said for 40 minutes, y’all?! Sound OFF (below)!

