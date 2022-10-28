Inside Kanye West's Donda Academy CHAOS!

It’s been a wild week for Donda Academy!

After shutting down abruptly earlier this week only to reverse the dramatic move and re-open hours later, Kanye West’s school is facing loads of turmoil amid his antisemitic remarks!

According to sources connected to the school that spoke out about the drama to TMZ on Thursday, the main issue with keeping the private school up and running is the lack of staff! Amid Ye’s recent slew of hateful comments — including his thoughts on George Floyd’s death and his “White Lives Matter” shirt drama — educators at the academy are pissed off. Aren’t we all!!

The founder’s continued comments have led to the departure of a growing number of teachers and employees who have been quitting in protest, according to the insiders. And it’s pretty f**king hard to run a school without educators!

As we reported, on Wednesday, families received an email from the school’s principal, Jason Angell, informing them the education establishment, located in Simi Valley, would be shut down “effective immediately.” They blamed the closure on their founder, too, writing:

“Dear Donda Academy Families — we hope this email finds you well. First we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye confirmed the closure of the school, which was named in honor of his mother, who was a teacher.

In the principal’s shocking email, he also insisted the leadership team at Donda would help families “during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.” There was no word about whether parents would receive their reportedly $15K tuition back, either. But that apparently wasn’t on the parents’ minds — though we’d think it should be considering they’re only a few months into the school year.

By Wednesday evening, another email hit the family’s inboxes — surprisingly announcing the re-opening of Donda! Per TMZ, a follow-up was sent by “Parents of Donda” at around midnight on Wednesday night. It informed readers:

“Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!”

According to the outlet, some parents are already focused on finding their kids a new school, which is understandable considering the circumstances! But not everyone is willing to give up just yet. Other parents are trying to rally and get students to gather at the school on Friday morning, so we’ll have to wait and see if anything becomes of that. The fate of the Ye’s academy remains up in the air at this point. Even if the parents are determined to stay, there’s not much they’ll be able to do without teachers. Just saying.

Among the faculty to leave within the last month was Tamar Andrews, an educational consultant who is also a bigwig at a pair of Jewish schools. She stepped down earlier this month following the Hurricane rapper’s antisemitic tweets. Allison Samek, president of Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, broke the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, revealing:

“Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West’s tweet. Her last day was October 11, 2022 as she felt she could no longer support the organization.”

These departures are happening all over Kanye’s business endeavors, as well. Two superstar athletes connected to Donda Sports bowed out earlier this week. Of course, the songwriter also lost several major business deals (stripping him of his billionaire status), cut ties with lawyers and his agency, CAA, and so much more. Thoughts? Do you think Donda should open or shut its doors for good? Let us know (below)!

