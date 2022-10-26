2 Superstar Athletes Walk Away From Donda Sports Agency Due To Kanye West's Antisemitism

Two high-profile professional athletes are the latest to cut ties with Kanye West.

Both Los Angeles Rams football star Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics hoop hero Jaylen Brown have chosen to terminate their ongoing relationships with Donda Sports. And both have made it clear Ye’s recent shocking antisemitic turn is the reason they’re leaving his representation.

Each star made an announcement about their decision to leave on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. In Donald’s message about leaving Ye’s agency, the Rams’ defensive tackle and his wife Erica stated:

“The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.”

The gridiron great went on:

“As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings. We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.”

Here is his full message (below):

Wow.

For Brown, too, Tuesday afternoon marked the end of his time with Donda. The basketball forward had at first stuck with the company’s representation after Ye’s initial antisemitic statements. But the Celtics star explained how he more recently had a change of heart and decided to step away:

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”

Brown continued:

“In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.”

Here is his full statement, as well:

And there you have it.

Just like Donald said in his note about leaving Donda: actions have consequences. Even for Ye.

