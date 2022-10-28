Kanye West’s Latest Beef Is With Howard Stern -- And It's A Lot!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kanye West has some new beef — this time with Howard Stern!

It all started when the 68-year-old radio personality did not hold back on The Howard Stern Show last week and blasted “douchebag” Ye for his continued display of antisemitism. Howard said at the time:

“I almost don’t want to give any energy to this Kanye West character. I don’t know much about Kanye West. I’m not big into the rap scene, but he is … I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill.’”

Co-host Robin Quivers then responded:

“So was Hitler and someone elected him to run a country.”

By now you know that Kanye has been in hot water for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week and making constant antisemitic remarks like threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” And instead of acknowledging his offensive and vile actions, he has continued to double down on his antisemitic comments in several interviews – including with Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Drink Champs podcast, and Piers Morgan Uncensored. His behavior has resulted in the talent agency CAA dropping him and fashion brands like Vogue, Balenciaga, Foot Locker, Gap, and Adidas distancing themselves from him.

While many have slammed news outlets for giving Kanye air time during this controversy, Howard agrees with the attention “a lot of media organizations” are giving the scandal because they are “exposing him.” Growing up Jewish, the former America’s Got Talent judge recalled how he experienced a ton of antisemitism as people would start “fights”:

“…groups of people with chains hitting me all because they’ve been taught the Jews are evil and killed Jesus. What the f**k. I didn’t kill Jesus.”

Speaking about Kanye’s interview on Chris Cuomo’s new show, he slammed the fashion designer’s fans for using his mental health struggles as an excuse for his antisemitic outbursts and problematic behavior:

“But anyway, Kanye was on the Chris Cuomo show, and good lord, you gotta hear the s**t this guy’s into, and f**k this mental illness, self-defense thing that he’s into, you know, like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s just mentally ill, don’t worry about it.’ … If he’s so mentally ill, why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?”

He went on to share a clip from the chat with Cuomo, during which Kanye claimed the “Jewish underground media mafia” canceled his shows at SoFi Stadium, spreading the idea that he is “crazy” and never calling him a “billionaire” (which he no longer is btw), “inventor,” “tycoon,” or “visionary.” Basically, it’s the same harmful antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories Ye has been spewing over the past couple of weeks. To which Howard fired back on his show:

“Guess what, douchebag? When they write about me, they call me the shock jock – you don’t have control over – you’re a rapper, that is what you are, that’s how you became famous. If a newspaper article doesn’t point out the fact that you’re some sort of designer or genius, maybe that’s not because he’s Jewish, but maybe because he just doesn’t put that much thought into who the f**k you are and what your business is.”

Howard then said the whole situation is “so depressing,” adding:

“Kanye used to be fun crazy – now he’s like Hitler.”

“F*ck this mental illness self defense.” Howard Stern is fed up with Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants, and isn’t buying the “mental health issues” excuse anymore. (Via Mediaite and SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/j0vQ1tkloU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 19, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Kanye did not like being called out by Howard, and just as we’ve seen with anyone who has slammed his disgusting behavior, he decided to lash out at the author. During an appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast Monday, the father of four once again talked about his antisemitic rhetoric and had a strong response to Howard’s comments, saying:

“What is the version of the apology short of kissing Howard Stern’s d**k? That’s the whole point, Howard Stern, nobody wants to kiss your d**k so shut the f**k up! By the way, I’m antagonizing you, Howard Stern, I used to be a fan of you; now you’re just doing clickbait like everybody else, now you’re just a sad old man Howard. Now, Howard Stern, this is the first time anyone’s said your name in years – your family doesn’t say your name unless they’re calling to get their bills paid.”

Ye then pondered if Howard would be “screaming at” him over his comeback, adding:

“I think he’s just jealous – not just jealous of my c**k, he’s jealous that I started my campaign earlier than him. You gotta let go of that jealousy, Howard.”

Whoa! Wonder what Howard will have to say about Kanye’s comments about him… Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Lex Fridman/YouTube, The Howard Stern Show/YouTube]