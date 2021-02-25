Kanye West Tried To SELL Jewelry He Bought For Kim Kardashian Before Divorce Filing?!

We’ve all heard the one about the person who visits a pawn shop to get rid of jewelry given to them by an ex. But jewelry they bought for an ex? Oof. Not a good look.

That’s the news we’ve just heard about Kanye West, who has allegedly been trying to sell jewelry he purchased for Kim Kardashian over the course of their marriage.

Recently, a source told The Sun that Ye visited a bunch of local jewelers for cost estimates of the jewelry:

“In the last two weeks, Kanye was attempting to sell jewelry he had purchased for Kim to at least two top jewelers.”

Over the course of their marriage, the Heartless singer supposedly spent millions of dollars in bijouterie for his wife. But even before his soon-to-be ex filed for divorce, he was clearly just done.

The source had a few other things to say:

“Kanye recently said, ‘I don’t want to be connected to the Kardashian brand anymore,’ but he was so torn because he still very much loves Kim.”

He still very much loves her so he decided to hock her bling? Not very sentimental, is he? The insider explained:

“Although he never ended up selling the jewelry he was talking about how he didn’t want to be reminded of the past.”

Wow!

On the one hand, we’re totally not trying to judge. Some people want to to cut ties with everything in a relationship when they’re done. But, on the other hand, should he really be trying to sell Kim’s jewelry like that? Couldn’t he just, you know, give it back to her? Since they’re supposed to be splitting so amicably and all.

What do ya’ll think? Because we’re kinda shocked over here hearing all this, especially given this is a guy with an estimated net worth of 1.3 billion dollars. With a B. It’s not like he needs the money.

Then again, so many different sources, including this one with The Sun, keep saying that Kanye didn’t really want the divorce. So, maybe he’s grieving the relationship right now and lashing out?

In any case, can only imagine how problematic the sale of gifted jewelry could be for two people who’re about to go through divorce proceedings. Fortunately, from the sounds of it, Kanye didn’t actually go through with anything. Hopefully, for the sake of the kids, they’ve got the animosity pushed to the side as they push through their divorce settlement.

Speaking of their four kids, and as we reported previously, Kimye have allegedly had major differences in the upbringing of their children. Which just makes this whole thing even sadder. From what we’ve heard, this divorce may have been for the absolute best, and we truly wish both parties a drama free parting.

But what do y’all think about the jewelry though?! Sound off in the comments below…

