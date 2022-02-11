Kanye West Calls Out Fan For Claiming He's 'Off The Meds' Following Wild Social Media Behavior

Kanye West is making a stand for his mental health.

And even though he’s definitely behaved in some eyebrow-raising ways lately, the Jesus Walks rapper nevertheless makes a pretty good point with this move.

On Thursday afternoon, the Hurricane rapper took to his social media app of choice, Instagram, to post a screenshot of a fan’s comment. The non-famous IG user had posted an opinion about Ye’s new music — remember, he’s been releasing Pete Davidson diss tracks lately — but the fan commentary on Kanye’s mindset wasn’t helpful here.

The fan wrote (below):

“Man’s off the meds album gonna go crazy”

So, sure, Ye’s forthcoming Donda 2 album might really be something! As we’ve previously reported, it seems like Yeezy is already setting up quite the buzz about it! He’s also drawing tons of attention for his guest verses on other singles. But to connect good upcoming music to being “off the meds,” and seeming to revel in Ye’s serious mental health issue like that is highly problematic, to say the very least.

And Ye picked up on that! The 44-year-old rapper published a screenshot of that troubling commentary on his IG page, and noted this ALL CAPS reaction to it in the caption (below):

“THE WORLD IS RACIST SEXIST HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE ITS CHEAP AND DISMISSIVE TO SAY IM OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP”

And Kanye continued:

“PHOBIA IN THIS SENSE DOESN’T MEAN BEING AFRAID OF IT MEANS NOT GIVING POWER TO [it] LETS BE MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE EACH OTHER OFF SO EASILY”

Here is the full caption:

Of course, we’ve already gone on record about how Ye’s mental health issues do NOT excuse his recent behavior towards his estranged wife and her new boyfriend. But the Chicago native is nevertheless correct here in identifying that these “off the meds” comments are unnecessary and unhelpful!

We just wish West hadn’t publicly called out a private, non-famous person over it. No need to send thousands of angry IG commenters after somebody, even if what they wrote was troubling! Then again, the commenter who Kanye called out changed his IG bio to this in the aftermath of Yeezy’s post (below):

“I got posted by Kanye West I’m never going to fail”

Soooo maybe the dude is leaning into it? We suppose that’s a silver lining in this tricky situation?

Ooookay…

Anyways, what do U make of Yeezy’s IG actions here, Perezcious readers?! Are you troubled at all that he’s screenshotting randos?? Or is it understandable because Ye is using it to make a reasonable point about mental health stigma?? Sound OFF with your reaction down in the comments (below)…

