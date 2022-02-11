Here's How Pete Davidson 'Has Been Supportive' Of GF Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Divorce Drama

Pete Davidson is there for his girlfriend, and ready to support her no matter what she may be going through!

Kim Kardashian is in the midst of a particularly contentious public period with estranged husband Kanye West, of course. But as far as the reality TV star’s new relationship is concerned, she’s in good hands with the Saturday Night Live star!

Related: Caitlyn Jenner Spills Key Details About Kim, Kylie, And More KarJenner Family Facts!

In a report published late Thursday night, ET spoke with an insider who dished new details about Pim‘s dynamic.

According to that source, the King of Staten Island star is walking the tricky balancing act between finding some of Ye’s actions “funny and entertaining,” and taking the drama serious in terms of supporting Kim. The insider explained:

“Pete finds Kanye’s lyrics and interviews about him funny and entertaining. He is super chill about the situation and doesn’t take it too personally. But he hates that Kim has to deal with the drama.”

Honestly, we’re not surprised about Pete supposedly being “super chill” through this whole thing. That’s sort of who he is and what he does! LOLz! Nice to know he’s got Kimmy’s back, though! The insider echoed that sentiment in another statement, adding:

“Pete is certainly helping her through this and has been supportive and reminding her not to focus on it too much.”

Clearly, that seems to be working. Kim is thriving in her 40s, after all!

Related: Julia Fox Opens Up About Her (Open) Relationship With Kanye West, And…

In related news, it sounds like Pete is really thinking about living that bi-coastal life. We’ve pondered that possibility before, of course. And it sounds great to us! So it’s notable that this insider is making it once again clear things could soon be headed that way:

“[Pete] has been playing with the idea of getting a place in Los Angeles.”

The source explained the reasoning behind that thought, too. Here’s their reflection on the reality of the comedian’s red-hot romance with Kim, and how that is apparently propelling a lot of Pete’s thoughts about El Lay:

“He has a ton of friends and work in LA. Even though New York is home, he has been digging the bicoastal vibe. He is into whatever gives him more time with Kim. They are enjoying the pace they’re going at right now. Kim is so busy, has a big family, her businesses and still dealing with her divorce from Kanye.”

Well then!

What do U make of Pete’s potential Pacific Coast plans, Perezcious readers?! Think he’s really ready to come out to El Lay with some permanence?! And more importantly for Kim, are you swooning over his support for her through these tough times?? We sure are! Share with us your thoughts on this situation down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]