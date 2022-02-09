Kanye West Asks God To 'Please Bring Our Family Back Together' Following Scathing Instagram Rants!

Kanye West appears to be at it again on Instagram.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting throughout these first days of February, the 44-year-old rapper has taken to social media in a war of words aimed at estranged wife Kim Kardashian about their ongoing divorce and contentious parenting concerns.

Most shockingly, last week, the rapper caught Kim’s ire after criticizing the fact that their 8-year-old daughter North West is notoriously active on TikTok. He also accused Kim of telling people he tried to put a hit out on her, as well as have him drug tested. And even though that blow-up was eventually quelled after Ye deleted his first series of offending IG posts, he’s back now, and he’s doing it again…

Related: Kanye’s In An Open Relationship With Julia Fox — And He’s Dating That Kim K Lookalike, Too

On Wednesday morning, the father of four opened up in an ALL CAPS message on the ‘Gram, posting this caption (below) alongside a compilation of six pics of Kim and the kids from her new Vogue spread:

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER”

Um… Wow. Not subtle, that’s for sure!

It’s interesting for several reasons, not the least of which is that North features so prominently in the photo series. Of course, she was the impetus for Ye’s initial outburst about Kim, divorce, and visitation earlier this month. Clearly, the rapper is trying to prove he’s very much focused on his family now, even though insiders have previously suggested he may not be as hands-on as he would like the world to think.

(If you want to see the snaps, you can view Ye’s controversial new IG post HERE.)

Related: The KarJenner Fam Is Already Smashing The Unfollow Button On Kanye’s IG Account!

As for Kim, we can’t wait to see how she reacts to this new missive. Something tells us she may take things to the back channel, though, because she’s been very clear in the recent past about her desire to keep family matters private!

The timing of Ye’s post is interesting because Kim also took to IG on Wednesday morning — but for a very different reason! As we’ve been reporting, the SKIMS mogul is the subject of Vogue‘s new press run this month, with a gorgeous cover shot and a bounce-back long interview to boot.

In that new fashion mag chat, Kim did discuss her divorce, saying this about some of her coparenting challenges with Ye:

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

So based on that mature sentiment, we’d be surprised if Kim comes out with anything rash in response to Kanye’s newest public plea. Ya know?!

What do U make of Kanye’s new comments, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on Yeezy’s yearnings down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]