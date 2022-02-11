Kanye West Says He Won't Perform At Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes For Travis Scott Diss!

Kanye West is igniting a fresh feud with Billie Eilish following her concert in Atlanta earlier this week. Apparently he wasn’t too happy with one of her comments — at least how it was widely interpreted in the pop press.

Billie JUST responded, too, providing her initial reaction to Yeezy’s brand new Thursday afternoon dramatics!

This all started on February 5, when the Bad Guy singer was performing at State Farm Arena in the Georgia city. As we previously reported earlier this week, at one point during that show, Billie realized there was a distressed fan in the audience and halted the entire performance, saying:

“Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it? Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one? Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd…We’re taking care of our people, hold on.”

And then added:

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

It was that last bit that caused the controversy. Naturally, many inferred that Billie was throwing shade at Travis Scott with that comment.

Perezcious readers will recall the Astroworld rapper’s recent festival crowd rush tragedy that occurred while he was performing on stage in Houston late last year. Even though Billie didn’t mention Travis by name in her comment, plenty of people reasonably connected the dots that she was referring to that tragedy when she stopped her Atlanta show. After all, he is accused specifically of NOT waiting “for people to be OK.”

Heck, plenty of other artists have referenced the tragedy in their own show-stopping moments since! So it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise if she did.

But Ye wasn’t happy with the possible shade and called her out in his typical style of late.

In a new ALL CAPS Instagram post on Thursday afternoon, the fashion designer ranted against Billie, threatening to walk away from his planned Coachella performance later this spring unless Travis received an apology from her! He wrote:

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN”

Kanye also stepped up to defend Travis’ infamous actions at Astroworld in the new post and said that Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy would be joining him at his performance at the music festival in April under one condition:

“TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM”

Whoa!

And what was that last part about Billie needing “to apologize”?! An ultimatum?? Geez, that ratchets up this controversy quite a bit…

Here is Ye’s full statement (below):

Not long after Ye went AWF on the social media app, Billie popped up with her own initial response in the comments section, too.

Eilish wrote back at Ye on Thursday afternoon (below):

“literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan”

Wow! Surprised she already responded, TBH! It doesn’t sound like she’s going to apologize… so what will happen if she doesn’t?! Of course, Ye’s other recent social media actions combined with the obvious emotional anguish of the Astroworld tragedy make this a digital tinder box.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out in the next few days. Both Billie and Ye are scheduled to headline Coachella in two months, so it would seem something would have to give.

FWIW, Travis Scott had previously been pulled from the Coachella lineup after the Astroworld tragedy, as well. So Kanye’s insistence about their joint performance is definitely inneresting here, too.

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?? Should Billie apologize to Travis? Was her initial concert comment out of line? Or is Kanye just letting himself get worked up and going off on social media again instead of reaching out directly for a real conversation??

Sound OFF about everything with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

