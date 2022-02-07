Kanye West Deletes Scathing Posts About Kim Kardashian -- And Spends Time With His Kids

Kanye West has evidently thought better of this weekend’s coparenting controversy…

The 44-year-old rapper deleted all of his Instagram posts about the ongoing divorce and family situation regarding estranged wife Kim Kardashian and the former couple’s four children. Of course, as we previously reported, the Jesus Walks performer had gone on quite a prolific rant about coparenting, TikTok, and the reality TV star supposedly accusing him of “putting a hit out” on her!

But all that is gone now. And Yeezy spent some time with his kids, too!

In fact, Ye’s quality time with his children may have been at least part of the impetus for scrubbing those salacious social media posts. The fashion designer spent Sunday hanging out with 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm, taking them to “The Black Future Brunch” put on by Hollywood Unlocked.

According to Page Six, the rapper even put on a private Sunday Service during the outing, as well. All that apparently happened just after walking in with his children for the day. Ye was in a good mood throughout, as evidenced by pics from the event, which showed the father smiling and at ease as he sat at the head table and across the day. Pay attention to this last one in particular (below), with Ye doing dad duty during the outing:

Looks like a much smoother situation than what we’ve been reporting on for the last few days! Especially with Ye cracking a smile as he walked with his three little ones in tow. At the very least, it would appear as this family outing flies directly in the face of some very critical comments made late last week by sources suggesting Ye doesn’t do enough for the kids, ya know?!

Perezcious readers will recall how the whole contentious coparenting situation blew up on Friday, with West taking to Instagram to slam Kim for 8-year-old daughter North‘s TikTok activity. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star quickly responded later that morning, writing in an IG Stories post:

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

The Donda rapper didn’t care for that public pronouncement, and fired off those now-deleted comments over the weekend in response. As you’ll recall, at one point, the rapper referenced Chicago’s recent birthday party drama while taking things to the next level in his ALL CAPS screed:

“SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING … THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP.”

With this mass deletion, now, it would appear as though cooler heads have prevailed. Thankfully! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do U make of Kanye keeping it cool now after a dramatic weekend online? Is this issue over, or just simmering for later??

