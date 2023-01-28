Kanye West Named A Suspect In Battery Investigation After Video Shows Him Throwing Woman’s Phone

Kanye West is reportedly under investigation for battery following a heated encounter!

According to Page Six, the 45-year-old rapper was leaving his 9-year-old daughter North West’s basketball game with his new wife Bianca Censori and became irritated with the paparazzi for following him. Ye allegedly got out of his vehicle and confronted a woman filming the record producer in another car. While she held her phone to his face, Kanye was clearly upset and said:

“You didn’t have to run up on me like that. If I say stop, stop with your cameras!”

The woman began to argue with him, saying she could record him since he was “a celebrity.” Well, Kanye did not like that response because he then grabbed her cell phone and tossed it onto the street. When the Yeezy fashion designer walked away from the woman, he was confronted by someone else. However, it looks like the person quickly backed off from Kanye. It is unknown what happened before he got out of the car and approached the woman. It is also unclear if she was a pap or just a fan.

But it looks like Kanye potentially could be in trouble for what went down. According to TMZ on Friday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m., and they were given the video as evidence of the incident. The outlet then noted the woman was seen talking with officers as she left the department. A law enforcement source also said Kanye was named a suspect in a battery investigation. Oof. And that wasn’t the only incident that day. He also pulled up his car to a group of paps who were filming him and Bianca, saying:

“You want me to be running up on your kids’ games like that?”

When one of the guys tried to defend them, claiming “there’s a hundred of us,” Kanye fired back:

“Everybody needs to stop when I see my kids. If I need to see my kids, you can’t photograph me.”

The pap didn’t back down, arguing that they were allowed to take his picture since they were on a public street. Kanye just stared at him before driving away and responding:

“It’s called human rights.”

You can ch-ch-check out both encounters (below):

So what does Kim Kardashian have to say about this matter? Not much, apparently! In a video obtained by Page Six on Saturday, paparazzi asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum about what went down – and she quickly shut him down. The photographer can be heard in the clip asking Kim while she puts her kids in a car:

“Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone … [sic] the paparazzi’s phone?”

She then responded:

“Do not talk to me about that.”

Kim has been vocal about shielding her four children from any negative press about Kanye — so she must have been pretty upset at the paps for bringing up the incident in front of them! Reactions to the situation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]