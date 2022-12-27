Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Discussing'F**king Hard' Co-Parenting Situation With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is getting real about how difficult things have been behind the scenes in recent months.

Of course, she just recently finalized her divorce from Kanye West after first filing for the split way back in February 2021. All the way through, she’s been struggling to co-parent their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with the controversial Hurricane rapper. Now, in a new interview, Kim is opening up about what that tense time has been like. The SKIMS mogul sat down with Angie Martinez for an IRL podcast chat that was released on Monday. In it, the Kardashians star laid out just how much she’s done to keep the kids unaware of Ye’s recent public antics.

We’re not kidding about Kim getting blunt, either. Early in the interview, she simply said what was on her mind:

“Co-parenting is hard. It’s really f**king hard.”

Of course, a large part of the issue here centers on Ye’s unsettling social media rants of the past several months. So when Angie asked how much the momma of four has had to do to keep North and her siblings away from the public fallout, she replied:

“I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”

The SKKN By Kim founder went on to add more. She explained how it has become her number one priority to keep news about the former couple’s divorce away from their four children:

“If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s**t that they’re not ready to deal with.”

Ugh.

Still, she’s hopeful all of her hard work and stress right now will pay off later — in the form of a normal childhood and adolescence for her little ones.

Kim added how she was optimistic that her children will appreciate all her work to shield them from Ye’s public behavior one day far down the line:

“One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could. They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

It’s not just her kids that the 42-year-old is protecting, either.

The Selfish author told Angie she’s also been protecting Ye, too, in the eyes of the ex-pair’s brood. After all, the two of them still have to co-parent, regardless of what happens in public. So, the reality TV star has tried to keep things smooth on that front:

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world.”

Sometimes, that means blasting Ye’s music even when it’s difficult:

“No matter what we are going through, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

Oof.

Through it all, Kim has struggled to maintain a sense of normalcy. She admitted she has been barely hanging on at times:

“I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can.”

Plus, she’s had to worry about some school issues with the kids. She’s been in close communication with their teachers to ensure the four little ones aren’t abruptly awakened to her family’s difficult discord by classmates:

“Some of my best friends are the teachers so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about.”

That must be so hard — especially for North, being the oldest and most online of them all. For now, though, the KUWTK alum claims she’s been able to protect her kids from the worst of it:

“They don’t know anything.”

Kim got the most emotional during the hour-long chat when she started talking about her own father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Of course, he died in 2003 after a short and difficult battle with cancer. But before he passed, Kim had very fond memories growing up with him even after he and Kris Jenner split up when the reality TV-star-to-be was just ten years old. Fighting back tears, the Hulu personality said at one point:

“I had the best dad, and I have the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. That’s what I would want for them.”

Hopefully Kourtney Kardashian‘s younger sis can make it happen — despite her apparently threatening ex-husband. Speaking on dating in the future, she confessed:

“There’s a part of me that’s like, ‘Oh my God. Is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’ I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent.”

We all sadly saw how that went with Pete Davidson….

Such a difficult conversation. You can watch the full thing (below) where Kimmy also shares more of her thoughts on the growing West heirs and more:

Wow.

What do U make of Kim’s statements on Ye and family life, Perezcious readers? Share your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube/Angie Martinez/YouTube]