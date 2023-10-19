How Kanye West Reacted To Kim Kardashian Hiring A Manny!

Kim Kardashian was “scared out of [her] mind” to tell her ex-husband Kanye West she hired a manny (AKA, a male nanny) — but he reacted amazingly!

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up about why it was so important for her to hire a male nanny to care for her kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Since her home and fam is very “female-dominated,” she thought it was vital to have another male figure around, sharing:

“I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking [them] up and taking them to sports.”

Understandable! But, obviously, she wasn’t sure how the Yeezy designer was going to handle that!

Recalling the first time the rapper met her new employee, she dished:

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint and has been so nice to [the manny].”

Ye even handled himself really well when he wanted to give the manny some pointers on how to help raise his kids. The model recalled watching the fashion designer reacting to seeing the manny hand Saint a “ball, like, really easily.” The 46-year-old Praise God artist then said:

“Hey, if you’re gonna help raise my son … don’t do that. Make him go get himself. These are some of the rules that I would want.”

This was a HUGE relief to Kimmy Kakes, who expressed:

“I was like, ‘Oh my god. OK. That’s great.’”

The KUWTK alum went on to reflect on her co-parenting relationship with Bianca Censori‘s hubby… and it sounds like there’s a lot left to be desired:

“Sometimes, because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handle it, you know? But it can’t happen like that.”

Oof. Super tough! No wonder she needed a nanny — er, manny! But at least Ye was cool with that part of it?!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

