Kanye West Insists He's Not Taylor Swift's 'Enemy' -- And Has Been 'Helpful' To Her Career?!

Kanye West is clapping back at Swifties… by making a VERY controversial claim!

In a new Instagram rant on Thursday, the rapper hit back at Taylor Swift supporters who are currently trying to rally the troops against him. Apparently they’re supporting Beyoncé‘s new single Texas Hold ‘Em so it can snag the No. 1 spot on the charts instead of anything off Ye’s new album Vultures 1.

In an X (Twitter) post, a fan account called a “SWIFTIE EMERGENCY” begging for help to “block [Kanye] from the top spot!!!” Not only does Tay have a long history with the controversial rapper, but he sparked new drama when name-checking the pop star in a Vultures song called Carnival. Now, her fans want to stick it to him! But Ye is standing up for himself — and claiming he’s the reason T-Swizzle is so popular?! Um, what??

While sharing the aforementioned screenshot, the Heartless artist claimed in the caption:

“When I said that I’m the new Jesus bitch I wasn’t even thinking about Taylor Swift. That was a whole line before but I appreciate the free promo.”

He went on to reveal collaborator Lil Wayne mentions the All Too Well singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce in a follow-up to his new record, Vultures 2, too, so that’s something to look out for…

But things got crazier as he defended himself — and went full persecution complex:

“This album is actually super positive and fun, it’s all about triumphant. Last year was incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children, friends and family. I’ve been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies, and not even allowed to eat in some restaurants. Everyone saw Vultures 1 get taken off of platforms to limit our first week numbers. This reminds me of the mistreatment of my people because of the color of our skin.”

WHAT?! How dare he compare his situation to theirs?! He’s being ostracized because of his awful antisemitic comments. It’s literally the OPPOSITE of racism. This is people standing up to racism. Yeesh.

As for his contributions to the Anti-Hero vocalist’s career? He boldly claimed:

“Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter [Braun] bought her masters behind her back. She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians. We always say how both sell out tours and movies. Also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful. To all Taylor Swift fans, I am not your enemy. Um, I’m not your friend either though LOL.”

How in the world does he think he’s been helpful?!

First off, he rudely interrupted her MTV VMAs acceptance speech in 2009, only to insist Queen Bey deserved the honor more. Then again in 2016, he called Taylor a “bitch” in Famous, something she claimed she never approved of. At the time, Kim leaked an edited phone call recording trying to expose TayTay in a lie — driving the artist to go into hiding for a YEAR! Taylor later called it a “fully manufactured frame job” in a chat with Time.

So yeah, we definitely don’t think the Love Story singer would give him ANY credit for her massively successful career, something she worked hard for. If anything he just kept setting obstacles in her way! This is like when an abusive parent brags they made you tougher with all the child abuse. Ugh.

By the way, there were rumors Kanye was still trying to mess with Taylor by sitting in front of her at the Super Bowl to gain some extra publicity. She supposedly stopped that from happening — something he’s also denying. Addressing NFL star Brandon Marshall‘s allegation the Eras Tour performer got him kicked out, the father of four wrote:

“I didn’t get kicked out of the Super Bowl. We left our seats to go to YG’s box and see different friends. My wife had never been to a Super Bowl so I wanted to walk around and have a nice time. We had such a fun day.”

He’s certainly trying to change the narrative surrounding him and the songwriter… Not sure it’s gonna work, though! See it all (below):

Reactions?!? SOUND OFF (below)!

