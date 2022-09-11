Ray J SLAMS Kris Jenner In Heated Instagram Rant For Saying She Didn’t Help Kim Kardashian Release Sex Tape!

Ray J is going off on Kris Jenner for denying her role in the infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

As you know, he has been vocal about how the KarJenners supposedly lied about what went down when the tape was released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007. He even claimed Kris was behind the film, and the famous reality stars tried to “ruin” his family.

But most recently, the 66-year-old momager appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week, where she was hooked up to a lie detector test and asked a series of questions. At one point during the segment, the host James Corden brought up the rumor that Kris helped leak Kim’s infamous sex tape with Ray J. And her answer? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum insisted she had nothing to do with it, and John Grogan, who administered the polygraph, confirmed she was telling the truth.

Related: Kim Just Go Caught Photoshopping WHAT Part Of Her Body?!

This should have been done and over with, right? But unsurprisingly, it looks like Ray J is now calling BS on the whole situation once again. The 41-year-old singer went on a social media rant on Saturday night, slamming Kris for taking “a fake lie detector test” and trying to “bury” him to make him “look like a liar.” He said in one Instagram video:

“I don’t know what the f**k you think this is, but you have f**ked with the wrong person. Period … You done f**ked with the wrong Black man. I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad when you know what’s up. We are going through receipts tonight. Everything that I got, Imma let them see.”

Brandy’s brother then penned in a lengthy caption of the clip he wanted to “clear my name” and emphasized that “this is for my kids.” He also alleged that Kris and Kim “stole” money from his family, writing:

“AND NOW ITS ABOUT TO BE A EASY WIN ON YOU DEVILS AND CON-ARTIST — YOU STOLE ALL THAT MONEY FROM MY MOM AND SISTER — OVER 800k and YOU HAD TO PAY IT BACK BECAUSE YOU WERE GUILTY AND THE JUDGE ORDERED IT!! —- YOU TRIED TO TO BURY THAT JUST LIKE YOUR TRYING TO BURY ME!!”

Ray J went on to rip into the polygraph examiner on The Late Late show, calling him a “fraud”:

“John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. He’s been convicted of twenty-six counts of fraud and had his P.I. license pulled from him, and he simply became a world-known polygraph examiner. It’s all B.S. He never graduated from a polygraph school, and everyone knows him for what he is, and I can’t believe he has the things to go on a radio show, have people like me listen, and expect not to be disclosed.”

He continued in all caps:

“THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKEN HER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!! EVERYBODY IS GETTING SUED BC 4 DEFAMATION!! YOU THOUGHT KIM AND KRIS STORIES WAS TRUE SO YOU RAN THE STORY!! FACTS ARE ITS COMPLETELY FALSE – I CANT WAIT TO SHOW YOU THE TRUTH!!”

Whoa… You can take a look at the first part of his rant session (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

Ray J continued to blast Grogan for his alleged history of shady practices before vowing to bring out the receipts of Kim and Kris allegedly being the masterminds behind the sex tape. See the follow-up post (below):

In a nearly 30-minute video posted on Instagram, the Moesha star continued to double down on his claims that Kris was involved in the X-rated clip’s release in 2007, stating she even made the former couple re-shoot their tape for a third time to make sure Kim looked her best. He went on to say:

“You watched it. And made a decision and then you get on whatever show you was on and take a lie detector test with a fraud. … I want to sue you. I want to sue every network. I want to sue the dude that did the lie detector test.”

And he did not stop spilling the tea! Later in the video, he pulled up text messages between himself and Kanye West that shows the 45-year-old rapper trying to meet up at LAX with him in order to grab the alleged second sex adult-themed footage between Ray and Kim. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

A few hours later, Ray J dropped some more receipts in another video on Insta and showed off the alleged original contract he and Kim signed for the release of their sex tape. He even compared the handwriting samples from Kim to prove she signed the documents and signed for his “deliverables” to speed up the process. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Kris and Kim have not responded to the accusations Ray J made over the weekend, but we bet they are not too happy about this right now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The Talk/YouTube, Keeping Up With the Kardashians/YouTube, The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube]